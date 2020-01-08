Child stowaway, 10, found dead in plane’s landing gear at Paris airport

8 January 2020, 11:32

The child's body was found in the landing gear of the Air France plane
The child's body was found in the landing gear of the Air France plane. Picture: PA

The lifeless body of a 10-year-old child stowaway has been found in the landing gear of a plane from the Ivory Coast at a Paris airport.

The child’s body was discovered in the landing gear of the Air France plane which came from Abidjan in the Ivory Coast yesterday.

The Boeing 777 plane landed in Paris shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

In a statement, Air France said: "Air France confirms that the lifeless body of a stowaway was discovered in the well of the landing gear of the aircraft performing flight AF703 connecting Abidjan (ABJ) to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on January 7, 2020."

