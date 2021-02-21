Child, 4, among three dead in Exeter house fire

21 February 2021, 16:20 | Updated: 21 February 2021, 17:17

Police remain at a scene where a four-year-old child died in a housefire
Police remain at a scene where a four-year-old child died in a housefire. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A four-year-old child is among three killed in a house fire which broke out in Exeter during the early hours of the morning.

Police have launched an investigation following the blaze on Clayton Road in the St David's area of Exeter during the early hours of Sunday.

Police have also confirmed two adults - a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man - were also killed in the blaze.

Two boys aged 4 and 9, and a 7-year-old girl were also in the home at the time and are being treated in hospital.

Read more: Denton fire - Motorway closed as firefighters tackle 'significant' warehouse blaze

All those in the home are related to one another.

Chief Superintendent Daniel Evans said: "It has now been confirmed that two adults, a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, plus a 4-year-old girl have all died following this house fire.

"Next of kin have been informed and we will be supporting those affected with specialist officers.

"Two boys aged 4 and 9, and a 7-year-old girl who were also in the house at the time of the fire remain in hospital. All three are currently in a stable condition, and all will be transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital later today; all six within the property are related to each other.

"We are working closely with specialist scene investigators to help us understand how this tragic incident could have occurred, but currently there is nothing to indicate any third-party involvement in this matter and therefore we are not seeking anyone in connection to this fire at this time.

"We hope to release the wider cordon along Bonhay Road by this evening, but an inner cordon surrounding the property along with a scene guard will be in place for the next three days at least, whilst vital scene investigation work takes place."

Chief Supt Evans added: "This is a deeply upsetting incident and one that will cause great distress to the community, particularly to those who knew the family.

"I don't doubt that people will wish to leave a tribute and flowers at the scene. I ask that at this time the public give our officers space to undertake the vital investigative work at the scene, and we will update you all over the coming days in relation to a safe space where people can leave flowers or a tribute if they wish."

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke from the 'significant blaze' at a warehouse in Denton can be seen from miles around.

Denton fire: Motorway closed as firefighters tackle 'significant' warehouse blaze
Police say a 'large group of cyclists' were breaking Covid rules and engaging in 'anti-social behaviour'. File photo.

‘Large group of cyclists’ ordered to disperse over alleged Covid breaches
Libyan interior minister Fathi Bashagha

Libyan minister survives attack on motorcade

Dr Mohamed Salah Siala plays the violin for patients on the Covid wards of the Hedi Chaker hospital in Sfax, eastern Tunisia

Fiddler on the wards: Violin-playing doctor cheers Covid patients in Tunisia
Boris Johnson will chair a meeting to finalise the Covid lockdown roadmap.

Boris Johnson finalises lockdown ‘roadmap’ ahead of Monday unveiling
Residents of Codogno, northern Italy, attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths

Italy marks a year since first coronavirus death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says
'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims
'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend
Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London