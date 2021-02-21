Child, 4, among three dead in Exeter house fire

Police remain at a scene where a four-year-old child died in a housefire. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A four-year-old child is among three killed in a house fire which broke out in Exeter during the early hours of the morning.

Police have launched an investigation following the blaze on Clayton Road in the St David's area of Exeter during the early hours of Sunday.

Police have also confirmed two adults - a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man - were also killed in the blaze.

Two boys aged 4 and 9, and a 7-year-old girl were also in the home at the time and are being treated in hospital.

All those in the home are related to one another.

Chief Superintendent Daniel Evans said: "It has now been confirmed that two adults, a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, plus a 4-year-old girl have all died following this house fire.

"Next of kin have been informed and we will be supporting those affected with specialist officers.

"Two boys aged 4 and 9, and a 7-year-old girl who were also in the house at the time of the fire remain in hospital. All three are currently in a stable condition, and all will be transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital later today; all six within the property are related to each other.

"We are working closely with specialist scene investigators to help us understand how this tragic incident could have occurred, but currently there is nothing to indicate any third-party involvement in this matter and therefore we are not seeking anyone in connection to this fire at this time.

"We hope to release the wider cordon along Bonhay Road by this evening, but an inner cordon surrounding the property along with a scene guard will be in place for the next three days at least, whilst vital scene investigation work takes place."

Chief Supt Evans added: "This is a deeply upsetting incident and one that will cause great distress to the community, particularly to those who knew the family.

"I don't doubt that people will wish to leave a tribute and flowers at the scene. I ask that at this time the public give our officers space to undertake the vital investigative work at the scene, and we will update you all over the coming days in relation to a safe space where people can leave flowers or a tribute if they wish."

More to follow...