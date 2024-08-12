Child, 8, in hospital with life-changing injuries following dog attack

12 August 2024, 19:00

An eight-year-old child has suffered "life-changing" injuries following a dog attack in North Wales
An eight-year-old child has suffered "life-changing" injuries following a dog attack in North Wales.

By Will Conroy

An eight-year-old child has suffered "life-changing" injuries following a dog attack in North Wales.

The child is being treated at Alder Hey children's hospital in Liverpool, police said.

Emergency services were called to the North Penrallt area of Caernarfon in Gwynedd on Sunday.

Emergency workers were called to North Penrallt, Caernarfon, in North Wales
Emergency workers were called to North Penrallt, Caernarfon, in North Wales. Picture: Google

North Wales Police said a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerously out of control dog that caused serious injury.

The dog has been "humanely destroyed" but its breed is yet to be confirmed, the force said.

Detective Inspector Richard Griffith said the incident had "understandably caused concern in the local community".

"There will be an increased police presence in the area for reassurance purposes," he said.

"Our investigations are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed, or may have footage of the incident to contact police.

"We continue to support the child's family during this traumatic time and would ask for their privacy to be respected."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

