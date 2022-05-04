Baby abuser could get taxpayer compensation after inmates battered him with tuna cans

4 May 2022, 12:58 | Updated: 4 May 2022, 13:09

Anthony Smith, who injured his baby son so badly he lost both his legs, was attacked at HMP Swaleside in Kent
Anthony Smith, who injured his baby son so badly he lost both his legs, was attacked at HMP Swaleside in Kent. Picture: Kent Police/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

An abusive father who injured his four-month-old child so badly his legs had to be amputated could be in line for compensation after being attacked in prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anthony Smith, 51, is serving a 10-year sentence at HMP Swaleside in Kent for abusing his son Tony along with his partner Jody Simpson, who was also jailed.

Tony was so badly injured in 2014 that he had to have both legs amputated in 2017.

In 2018 Smith was subjected to a two-hour attack from Michael Stewart, 31, and Nathan Odgers, 36, during which the pair hit him with socks filled with cans of tuna - causing him to lose teeth - and threatened to "chop off his legs".

Stewart and Odgers, who were both in prison for violent acts, had their sentences extended on Tuesday after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Anthony Smith was jailed in 2018
Anthony Smith was jailed in 2018. Picture: Kent Police

Now Smith could be eligible for taxpayer-funded compensation as a result of the attack, according to The Daily Mail.

The paper reports the child abuser could claim for both physical injuries and mental trauma.

A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) spokesperson said: "We successfully defend two thirds of these compensation claims and only settle where it’s likely to save money for the taxpayer.

"Paying debts to victims is always the priority when we do settle before the offender sees a penny."

The spokesperson also said the MoJ was "addressing" issues that can lead to claims to try and prevent them occurring, and also said it was cracking down on prison security to keep out "illicit items which fuel violence" in prisons.

The attack took place at HMP Swaleside in Kent
The attack took place at HMP Swaleside in Kent. Picture: Alamy

Tony, now seven, is living with an adoptive family and campaigning with his adopted mother Paula for law changes.

Tony's Law, which will increase maximum penalties for child abusers, is being introduced under the Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Act, which received royal assent last week.

When Tony was five he raised more than £1,000,000 for the Evelina London Children's Hospital by walking every day in June 2020, covering a distance of 10km.

The hospital has cared for him since he was four-months-old.

Tony had both legs amputated as a result of his injuries, and now uses prosthetics
Tony had both legs amputated as a result of his injuries, and now uses prosthetics. Picture: Alamy
The seven-year-old is now thriving with his adoptive family
The seven-year-old is now thriving with his adoptive family. Picture: Alamy

According to a response to a 2014 Freedom of Information request, the MoJ settled 111 claims following prisoner assault by another inmate over a five year period from 2009 to 2014.

The claims amounted to £708,941.

Alongside the figures, the MoJ said: "Wherever possible we robustly contest prisoners' claims, and the vast majority are successfully defended.

"However, there will be some cases where it is right for prisons to accept liability and pay compensation, including rare but tragic cases where prisoners have suffered serious injury or death.

"But to protect the public purse, we will only do this on the basis of strong legal advice."

Read more: Wayne Couzens and killers of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to have prison sentences reviewed

Read more: 'Perverse' woman jailed for having sex with schoolboy twice at her home

Stewart, who had links to Bedford, was given an extended jail term of eight years and five months and father-of-four Odgers, from Hastings, East Sussex, received an extended sentence of nine years and six months.

Judge Jeremy Donne QC ordered Stewart to serve an immediate jail term of three years and eight months and Odgers four years and six months.

The judge then ruled the two will also have to serve another five years on licence when they are released after serving two-thirds of the jail terms.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Neil Parish resigns as MP after admitting watching porn in Commons

Lord Sebastian Coe spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Chelsea may be lumbered with 'debt for 50 years' if no takeover soon, warns Lord Seb Coe

The brand new line will open this month

Opening date for Crossrail Elizabeth Line revealed by TfL

Laura Stephenson was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court

'Perverse' woman jailed for having sex with schoolboy twice at her home

HMS Sheffield sank 40 years ago today. Inset: An Exocet missile

MPs demand French answers over Exocet missiles used by Argentina in Falklands

The auction will take place at East Bristol Auctions of the estate of Jeremy Bulloch.

Bounty of Boba Fett actor's Star Wars memorabilia up for auction

'Self-righteous' Keir Starmer has questions to answer over 'Beergate', says minister

'Self-righteous' Keir Starmer has questions to answer over 'Beergate', says minister

Retail prices are up 2.7% on last year

Cost of living crisis: Shop prices rise at highest rate in more than a decade

Ursula Von der Leyen has announced plans for EU countries to ban all Russian oil imports

EU unveils plan to ban all Russian oil imports as part of new sanctions package

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage.

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage by 'gun-wielding man' after trans jokes backlash

Kingston Crown Court, where Tarek Namouz, 42, of no fixed address, faces eight charges of entering into a terror funding arrangement.

Ex-pub landlord accused of sending Covid loans to fund Isis in Syria

Wayne Couzens, who murdered Sarah Everard, and Emma Tustin, who killed Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, are set to have their sentences reviewed.

Wayne Couzens and killers of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to have prison sentences reviewed

Zara Phythian's husband has claimed the couple's 'victim' is 'jealous' of his wife's success.

'I'm no paedophile': Husband of Marvel actress claims sex abuse victim 'jealous' of wife

Energy providers face a three-week deadline.

Energy suppliers face three-week deadline in review over direct debit rip-off hikes

German investigators have discovered "evidence" of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann breakthrough: 'Fibres from toddler's pyjamas found in suspect's van'

A primary school teacher is facing jail after sexually abusing two schoolboys

'Master of deceit': Female teacher, 39, guilty of molesting two primary schoolboys

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, centre, speaks to reporters after North Korea fired a ballistic missile amid rising animosities

Japanese Prime Minister and Pope discuss nuclear arms after North Korea test
Vehicles on fire at an oil depot after missiles struck the facility in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka, Ukraine, on Wednesday May 4 2022

Russian forces take aim at foreign weapon supply lines amid bombardment
Stanislav Shushkevich

Stanislav Shushkevich, post-Soviet leader of Belarus, dies at 87
Rubble covers where the field kitchen stood outside the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre

Evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theatre airstrike – double the estimate
Ukrainian pregnant woman Alyona, 20, holds her son Sergei, 1, as they wait for boarding during an evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Russia hits eastern towns amid hopes for more evacuations from steel plant
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

Gabi Schiffer touches the grave of his cousin, fallen Israeli soldier Eliyahu Slonin, ahead of the country’s memorial day for fallen soldiers and victims of attacks, at the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv

Sirens wail and people pause as Israel commemorates war dead

Plumes of smoke from wildfires near Las Vegas, New Mexico

Governor of US state seeks disaster status amid battle to control wildfire
Residents line up for mass Covid-19 testing in Beijing

Beijing closes 10% of subway stations in bid to stem Covid spread
A passerby pauses at a memorial for the people killed in mass shooting in Sacramento, California

Prosecutors charge three with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr has claimed the upcoming local elections are the practice round for the Tories and Labour.

Andrew Marr: Tories and Labour warm up for the next general election
Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch again

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'
Rachel Johnson has defended Boris Johnson over Labour attacks during PMQs

'Nobody's perfect': Rachel Johnson's fiery clash with a caller over personal attacks on the PM
Ex-Tory MP admits to being victim of harassment in Commons

Ex-Tory MP reveals she was victim of harassment in Commons

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

'40% of the medical schools curriculums don't address menopause'

Gabby Logan blasts 'absolutely criminal' lack of menopause training at some medical schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police