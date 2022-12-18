Child's body found buried in garden after man and woman arrested

18 December 2022, 17:03 | Updated: 18 December 2022, 17:12

A man aged 40 and a woman aged 41 have appeared in court
A man aged 40 and a woman aged 41 have appeared in court. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A child's body was found buried in the back garden of a home in Birmingham after a week-long police search.

West Midlands Police attended the house in Handsworth after receiving information that a death had taken place there in 2020.

A man and a woman appeared in court this week accused of neglect.

Tai-zamarai Yasharahyalah, 40, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court after being arrested on December 9. 

Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 41, appeared before magistrates on December 13.

They have been remanded in custody.

West Midlands Police said: "Officers searching the garden of a property in Handsworth have discovered what are believed to be human remains. The body is believed to be that of a child.

"A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

"The investigation into the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child continues.

"The present occupiers of the property in Clarence Road are aware of the search, but are not connected to the investigation."

They added that the current occupiers of the home are not connected to the investigation.

