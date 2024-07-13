Child dead after deadly blaze that injured five which gutted east London home and needed 40 firefighters to tackle

A child is dead and five people have been injured after a house fire in East Ham, London. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A child is dead and five people have been injured after a house fire in East Ham, London.

The blaze at the home needed six fire engines and around 40 firefighters to tackle.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Napier Road in East Ham at just before 8.30am on Saturday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Half of the first floor and half of the ground floor of a terraced house were damaged by the fire, which was under control by 9.10am.

The London Ambulance Service sent ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, members of its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an air ambulance to the scene.

It said the five injured people were taken to a major trauma centre.

LFB assistant commissioner Patrick Goulbourne said: "This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

"Staff will be in the local community over the coming days to offer support and advice where needed. The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Scotland Yard said enquiries are ongoing to trace the child's next of kin.

A number of local road closures have been put in place while emergency services deal with the fire.