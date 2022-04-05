Breaking News

Child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover and rushed to hospital

5 April 2022, 13:30 | Updated: 5 April 2022, 13:51

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, attended the scene (stock image)
Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, attended the scene (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A child has died after they were found near the White Cliffs of Dover.

Police were called to the beauty spot in Swingate on Monday evening.

Paramedics and coastguard teams also attended.

The child was rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

No further details about the incident or the child have been released.

Read more: 70 firefighters battle garage blaze in Southall which can be seen 14 miles away in Windsor

Read more: Easter travel chaos: TfL announces widespread Tube closures for bank holiday weekend

Photos from the scene show the huge response, with a coastguard helicopter flying overhead and police using torchlight.

A police spokesman said: "Kent Police, HM Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended an area near Swingate, Dover on the evening of Monday, April 4.

"A child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner."

