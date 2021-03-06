Breaking News

Child dies after Greenwich flat fire

6 March 2021, 12:26 | Updated: 6 March 2021, 12:27

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Megan White

A child has died following a fire in a block of flats in south London.

Firefighters rescued a woman and two children from the top floor of the building, London Fire Brigade said.

All three were taken to hospital by London ambulance crews, where one of the children died.

The fire service said six engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at the block of maisonettes in Russett Way, Greenwich, at 5.44am on Saturday.

"Part of the top floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by the fire," London Fire Brigade said.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman and two children from the top the floor of the property.

"They have all been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews, where sadly one of the children passed away."

The fire was under control by 6.49am.

Fire crews from Greenwich, Lewisham, Deptford, New Cross, Lee Green and East Greenwich were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A protestor holding a cross climbs a gate outside Cyprus’s national broadcasting building

Christians in Cyprus protest against ‘satanic’ Eurovision entry
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe saga 'failure' of British diplomacy, husband fears

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe saga 'failure' of British diplomacy, husband fears
The Dalai Lama receiving a shot of the vaccine

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama receives coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani

Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope

The Senate had been stalled on the Democrats’ 1.9 trillion dollar Covid-19 relief bill

Covid relief bill logjam broken after Senate Democrats strike benefits deal
Supporters of the 47 pro-democracy activists

Hong Kong court delays release of pro-democracy activists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'
The experienced nurse was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'This Government would be mistaken to pick a fight with nurses'
The senior officer was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Stop and search leads to 437 weapons off the streets in just one month
NHS salaries provide 'a really poor way of life,' nurse tells James O'Brien

NHS salaries provide 'a really poor way of life,' nurse tells James O'Brien
NHS worker brands 1% pay rise as 'true kick in the teeth'

Outraged NHS worker brands 1% pay rise as 'true kick in the teeth'
Nick Ferrari asks minister if NHS staff deserve 'disgraceful' 1% pay rise for 'saving PM's life'

Nick Ferrari asks if NHS staff deserve 'disgraceful' 1% pay rise 'after saving PM's life'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London