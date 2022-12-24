Child involved in 'serious medical incident' at Center Parcs resort

Center Parcs in Longleat. Picture: Center Parcs

By Kit Heren

A child has been caught up in a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs, according to the emergency services.

Wiltshire police said that their officers had been called out to the resort in Longleat, Wiltshire, working with the South Western ambulance service on Saturday morning.

A Wiltshire police spokesperson said: “We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western ambulance service following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today.”

“We will provide a further update when it’s appropriate to do so.”