Child Killed In Hackney Double Stabbing While Man Fighting For His Life After Camden Knife Attack

A large cordon is in place on the Somerford Grove Estate following a fatal stabbing. Picture: LBC Reporter Rachael Venables

The capital wakes up to another morning of loss after a teenager was killed in a double stabbing in Hackney and man has been left fighting for his life after a stabbing outside Camden Tube station.

Police and paramedics rushed to reports of a stabbing at Somerford Grove, Hackney on Wednesday evening.

A 15-year-old boy was found suffering from stab wounds and officers administered first aid while an air ambulance was scrambled, but the teenager was pronounced dead shortly before 10pm.

A second teenager, believed to be 16, was found with slash injuries in Shacklewell Road and rushed to hospital. Police have said his injuries are note being treated as life-threatening.

One witness who lives on the estate told LBC reporter Rachael Venables she heard someone crying out “I’m in pain” but she was too scared to leave her house and see what was happening

She says living on the estate is “like a prison.”

Scotland Yard said: "The Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed.

"As a result of this incident a section 60 has been put in place for the whole of Hackney."

Section 60 is a power which allows officers to conduct searches on anyone in an area which has been blighted by serious violence.

Just after midnight police were called to Camden Road, near Camden Tube Station.

When officers arrived the found a male suffering stab injuries. Police said he was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

"His condition has been assessed as life-threatening," the Met said.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene has been established in the area.