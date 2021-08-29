Child killed in Kabul rocket attack: Explosion rocks neighbourhood near airport

Smoke was seen billowing above the residential district in Kabul. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

A rocket has struck a neighbourhood north west of Kabul's international airport amid the US evacuation, killing a child, according to a local police chief.

The rocket struck on Sunday afternoon, according to the official on the ground in Kabul. No group immediately claimed the attack.

After an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K, killed more than 180 people, the Taliban increased security around the airfield as the UK ended its evacuation flights on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman said a US military air strike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation.

This story is being updated