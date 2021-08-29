Child killed in Kabul rocket attack: Explosion rocks neighbourhood near airport

29 August 2021, 15:08

Smoke was seen billowing above the residential district in Kabul
Smoke was seen billowing above the residential district in Kabul. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

A rocket has struck a neighbourhood north west of Kabul's international airport amid the US evacuation, killing a child, according to a local police chief.

The rocket struck on Sunday afternoon, according to the official on the ground in Kabul. No group immediately claimed the attack.

The rocket fire came as the US winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul's

After an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K, killed more than 180 people, the Taliban increased security around the airfield as the UK ended its evacuation flights on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman said a US military air strike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation.

This story is being updated

Afghanistan

US air strike blasts suicide bomber targeting Kabul airport

Boats, trailers and RVs line Louisiana Highway 46 after owners moved them to be inside the levee protection zone before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in St Bernard Parish, Louisiana

Hurricane Ida closes in on Louisiana coast with 150mph winds

US Afghanistan

US 'has capacity to evacuate 300 Americans remaining in Afghanistan'
Thailand Protests

'Car mob' protest in Thai capital seeks removal of government
Tthe launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission for Nasa to the International Space Station from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, seen from Merritt Island, Florida

SpaceX sends ants, avocados and robotic arm to space station

Folk singer Fawad Andarabi was shot dead by the Taliban

Taliban shoots dead Afghan folk singer after banning playing music in public

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists
Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'

Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'
Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime
Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul
'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'

'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'

