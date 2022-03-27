Child Q case of black schoolgirl, 15, being strip-searched 'should horrify us all'

27 March 2022, 00:05

A Government adviser on violence against women said the strip-searching of a 15-year-old black schoolgirl should "horrify us all".
A Government adviser on violence against women said the strip-searching of a 15-year-old black schoolgirl should "horrify us all". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The case of a 15-year-old black schoolgirl - known as Child Q - being strip-searched in the middle of an exam should "horrify us all", a government advisor has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The teenager, who was put through the invasive strip-search without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was on her period, had been wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, a safeguarding report said.

It found the search was unjustified and racism was "likely" to have been a factor in the search.

Nimco Ali, chief executive of the Five Foundation and an adviser on violence against women and girls to the Home Office, said that the case "should be something we shouldn't be able to tolerate in this country".

Read more: Revealed: Most children strip-searched by Met come from ethnic backgrounds

Read more: Hackney school apologises after black girl, 15, strip-searched

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Ms Ali said: "I know it's an ongoing case and it's something that should horrify us all.

"And I think the idea of a child being stripped searched, be they female or male, should be something that we shouldn't be able to tolerate in this country.

Asked about the safeguarding report's conclusion that racism was a factor, Ms Ali said: "This country is one of the most tolerant countries in Europe but is there more for us to do? Yes, there is."

It comes after LBC found that most children strip-searched by Met come from ethnic backgrounds.

Out of 5,279 children searched after an arrest in the past three years, around 75 per cent were from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

The data did not cover children who were not arrested but still strip-searched - like Child Q - so it is likely the number in London is even higher.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police defended its policy, known as More Thorough Search where Intimate Parts are exposed (MTIP), in response to the figures.

A spokesperson said: "We work closely with communities in London and understand that stop and search can have a significant and lasting impact on someone, especially an MTIP and strip searches in custody.

"Every search must be lawful, proportionate and necessary and carried out with respect, dignity and empathy.

"While some may question whether any child should be subject to an MTIP or strip search, there are occasions when it is very necessary to prevent harm to children who may be exploited by gangs, County Lines and drug dealers.

"Used appropriately, stop and search powers save lives and are an important tactic to keep Londoners safe, helping us identify criminality and take drugs and dangerous weapons off the streets.

"Officers are highly trained around the use of stop and search. Part of the training is around unbiased decision making, unconscious bias and the impact of the use of these powers on communities.

"That said we do not underestimate the impact that the use of stop and search has on some individuals and that it continues to cause significant concern within some communities."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince William said the future "is for the people to decide upon".

Prince William vows to 'let the people decide' future after controversial Caribbean tour

Police are appealing for witnesses following the five-car collision.

Three injured after high-speed police chase on M23 ends in five-car collision

The dog attack took place in Brook Vale, Cannock.

Girl, 6, and boy, 8, hospitalised after horror dog attack in Staffordshire

Biden took aim at Putin during his speech in Poland.

Putin 'cannot remain in power': Biden sparks chaos as Kremlin hits back over Poland speech

Protesters marched to Trafalgar Square to show support for Ukraine

London Stands with Ukraine: Protesters show support one month on from Russian invasion

Protests are taking place at UK ports over the sacking of hundreds of seafarers

Protesters at UK ports call for P&O Ferries boss to quit after sacking 800 staff

Bus drivers are to stage a 48-hour strike next week

London bus strike to cause 48-hour travel chaos after workers reject pay offer

The Duke of Cambridge said any decision by Caribbean nations to become republics will be supported with "pride and respect"

Monarchy will 'support' any decisions by Caribbean nations to become republics

Akshata Murthy owns a stake "worth hundreds of millions" in Infosys, founded by her father, which is still operating in Moscow

Rishi Sunak's wife 'gets £12million in dividends' from company still operating in Russia

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for rock band The Foo Fighters has died

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death 'could be drugs-related' police say

Russian forces have suffered heavier casualties than they expected as a result of Ukrainian resistance

Kremlin hints at retreat as Russian commander 'killed by own troops'

The incident happened on Globe Road in Bethnal Green

Murder probe launched after London mum knifed to death while children were at school

The European Causeway has been detained days after safety concerns were raised as a result of P&O sacking all their staff and replacing them with agency workers

P&O ship deemed 'unfit to sail' and detained for 'staff training failures'

The east London school has apologised for the incident.

Child Q: Hackney school apologises after black girl, 15, strip-searched

shapps

Grant Shapps told about 'challenges' to P&O Ferries but not staff lay-offs in meeting

Three people have been jailed for the murder of Dr Gary Jenkins (top)

Two men and girl, 17, jailed for life for homophobic 'torture' and murder of doctor

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Plane Crash

China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board

kidd1

Kidd Creole’s murder trial opens with self-defence claim

A casualty after a Chernihiv raid

Residents fear shelled city in north Ukraine could become ‘next Mariupol’
Site of air strikes

Saudi air strikes hit Yemen’s Houthis after Jiddah attack

Homeless camp in New York

New York City planning to remove homeless encampments from streets
Iraqi parliamentarians

Iraqi parliament fails to elect president for second time

The US and Polish presidents

Joe Biden tells Polish leader: Your freedom is ours

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile

US seeks tighter UN sanctions after North Korea missile test

Russia Ukraine War

Russia may shift war aims as 300 reported dead in Ukraine theatre
Whoopi Goldberg has been criticised for insisting the royal family apologise.

Whoopi Goldberg sparks fury by demanding royal family apologise for slavery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes
Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin
Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music
Female athletes racing against 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medalist

Female athletes racing 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medallist
Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police