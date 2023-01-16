Child and woman die after being hit by Audi as it smashed into dealership in Leeds

The car smashed into the wall of the dealership. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A child and a woman have died after a car ploughed into pedestrians and smashed into the wall of a dealership in Leeds.

They were thought to have been walking on the pavement before the car hit them and then the wall of the Jaguar store in Scott Hall Road.

Both were found injured after police were called out just after 8.30am on Monday, but they died later.

The driver in the white Audi has been arrested and is being treated for serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.

"We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage."