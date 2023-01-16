Child and woman die after being hit by Audi as it smashed into dealership in Leeds

16 January 2023, 16:48

The car smashed into the wall of the dealership
The car smashed into the wall of the dealership. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A child and a woman have died after a car ploughed into pedestrians and smashed into the wall of a dealership in Leeds.

They were thought to have been walking on the pavement before the car hit them and then the wall of the Jaguar store in Scott Hall Road.

Both were found injured after police were called out just after 8.30am on Monday, but they died later.

The driver in the white Audi has been arrested and is being treated for serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

Read more: Met police officer admits 49 sex crimes including 24 rapes in horrific campaign of abuse spanning 17 years

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.

"We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/PA)

Republicans demand information on Joe Biden’s visitor logs

Breaking
Breaking News

Teachers will join wave of public sector strikes after voting for industrial action

The Met Office has warned England will experience cold weather from 9am on Monday 16 January to 9am on Friday 20 January.

Pensioners urged to heat homes to over 18 degrees as Met Office issues cold weather alert

A man has been left in critical condition after being hit by two cars in Finsbury Park

Man, 20, in critical condition after double hit and run 'involving Audi and Zip car' in north London

Ruan Crighton is believed to have been on board the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 flight

Pictured: Brit feared dead in Nepal plane crash

Gina Lollobrigida

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

A police officer stands on the roof of a hotel in Davos (Markus Schreiber/PA)

What to expect as world’s elite gathers in Davos for first time since pandemic

Suella Braverman said she remains "committed" to the deportation plan

Government's Rwanda deportation scheme ruling can be appealed, High Court says

Boris Johnson is writing a memoir about his time in office

'A memoir like no other': Boris Johnson to publish bombshell tell-all book about time as Prime Minister

PC David Carrick

Appalling nature of David Carrick's crimes, from urinating on victims, locking them in his cupboard and torturing them

Brixton O2 Academy the day after the incident on 15 December

Brixton O2 Academy to remain closed for three months after fatal crush that left two people dead

A group of teenagers reportedly threw a petrol bomb and a heavy glass bottle at firefighters

Group of unruly teenagers slammed after hurling a petrol bomb at firefighters who they lured to decoy fire

Jeremy Clarkson has apologised directly to Harry and Meghan

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan for saying he wants her stripped naked and pelted with excrement

Challenger 2s are on the way to Ukraine

Russia threatens to 'burn' Britain's Challenger 2 tanks sent to Ukraine

Nepal crash site

Day of mourning in Nepal after plane crash kills at least 69

Denise Fergus said the move would be "historic"

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables may never get out of prison under new law, victim's mum says

Latest News

See more Latest News

The wrecked limousine

Man dies after crashing car into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

Germany Coal Protest

Last activists leave village at heart of German coal protest

Greece Former King

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to last king of Greece

Carrick, an armed PC, served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection unit of the Met.

Met slammed for missing nine chances to stop rapist cop David Carrick as he admits attacking 12 women over 17 years
A woman is carried from rubble

Apartment block missile strike death toll rises as Russia prepares for long war

Nicolee Lines, 28, has been spared jail after grooming a teenager into a sexual relationship

Mum-of-three avoids jail after grooming underage boy into sexual relationship

Gina Lollobrigida has died

Golden Age of Hollywood star Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

M&S announce 20 new store openings, 12 food halls and the creation of 3400 new jobs

M&S announce 20 new store openings, 12 food halls and the creation of 3400 new jobs

Denaro in the police car

Italian police arrest fugitive Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

PC David Carrick

Met police officer admits 49 sex crimes including 24 rapes in horrific campaign of abuse spanning 17 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’
Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor
LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

nick ferrari

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London

Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit