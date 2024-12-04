Childhood best friend of missing chef Claudia Lawrence murdered 14 years after her disappearance

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex. Picture: North Yorkshire Police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The childhood best friend of missing chef Claudia Lawrence has been murdered by her abusive ex.

Her closest pal, Lisa Welford, died in April, she was held under lawyer by her abusive former partner until she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Vincent Morgan, 47, was found guilty of Ms Welford’s murder on Monday.

Lisa, 49, had her head held under the water of the River Derwent in Malton after Morgan approached her pretending to help her.

She was dragged out of the water after a passer-by summoned help but died later in hospital.

Lisa Welford was held under water by her abusive ex and later died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Morgan had been issued with three domestic violence prevention orders and at the time of her murder he was out on bail with instructions to stay away from her.

Claudia Laurence was 35 when she went missing after failing to turn up for work at York University on March 19 2009.

Police believe she was murdered, although her body has never been found and no charges have ever been brought.

Claudia’s mother Joan Lawrence told the Mirror: “I felt numb with shock. How could two children that had grown up together have such terrible things happen to them.

“They were the best of friends from starting school. Lisa was like Claudia's shadow. They went everywhere together. They were very close and got on so well. It was such a happy friendship.”

Morgan was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Monday of killing Ms Welford.

She was taken to hospital after suffering head injuries, a brain bleed, fractured ribs, a fractured collar bone and a severely fractured femur.

She died the next morning.

Morgan was also found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He will be sentenced today.