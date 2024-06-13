Breaking News

Childminder who shook baby boy to death 'out of frustration' jailed for 12 years

Karen Foster shook baby Harlow Collinge to death after he fell out of his high chair and started crying. Picture: Police

By Asher McShane

A childminder who shook a baby boy to death has been jailed for 12 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Karen Foster, 63, was jailed at Preston Crown Court today for 12 years and seven months for the manslaughter of nine-month-old boy Harlow Collinge who was in her care.

Harlow, who died after four days in hospital, had suffered a traumatic brain injury caused by “forceful shaking” while in her care.

She had initially been charged with murder but prosecutors accepted a manslaughter plea after Foster admitted she had shaken Harlow in frustration after he toppled over out of his high chair and began crying.

More follows