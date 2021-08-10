Children aged 4 and 10 killed in suspected drink drive crash on M1

10 August 2021, 20:12 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 20:15

Police have launched an investigation after the fatal crash on the M1
Police have launched an investigation after the fatal crash on the M1. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after two children died in a car crash on the M1.

Thames Valley Police said the collision took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 15, near Milton Keynes, at around 11.10pm on Monday.

The two children, aged four and 10, were passengers in a white Vauxhall Astra which was in collision with a Scania HGV.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Another child passenger and the driver of the Astra were taken to hospital with injuries but have since been discharged.

The driver of the HGV was not injured.

Investigating officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the serious collision investigation unit at Bicester, said: "My thoughts remain with the family of the two children who sadly died at this extremely difficult time.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage that may have captured what happened, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision to please get in touch.

"You can make a report by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 43210356500."

A 35-year-old woman, from Derby, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle when above the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lionel Messi has signed for Paris St Germain

Paris St Germain confirm signing of Lionel Messi

Andrew Cuomo

New York governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment claims
Algeria Fires

25 soldiers die fighting wildfires in northern Algeria

Poland Media Law

Poles protest against bill that would silence US-owned TV network
Andrew Cuomo has resigned as New York governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Joe Biden

Senate approves trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming to have 'forgotten' his own A-level results

Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming he has 'forgotten' his A-level results
'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood shares impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'
'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'
The Education Secretary claimed to be unable to remember his own grades

'Why won't you tell me?' Gavin Williamson 'forgets' own A-Level results
Gavin Williamson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government 'puts pressure on universities' to restart classroom learning
'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London