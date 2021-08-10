Children aged 4 and 10 killed in suspected drink drive crash on M1

Police have launched an investigation after the fatal crash on the M1. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after two children died in a car crash on the M1.

Thames Valley Police said the collision took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 15, near Milton Keynes, at around 11.10pm on Monday.

The two children, aged four and 10, were passengers in a white Vauxhall Astra which was in collision with a Scania HGV.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Another child passenger and the driver of the Astra were taken to hospital with injuries but have since been discharged.

The driver of the HGV was not injured.

Investigating officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the serious collision investigation unit at Bicester, said: "My thoughts remain with the family of the two children who sadly died at this extremely difficult time.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage that may have captured what happened, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision to please get in touch.

"You can make a report by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 43210356500."

A 35-year-old woman, from Derby, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle when above the prescribed limit of alcohol.