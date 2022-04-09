Two children, 3 and 5, in critical condition after fire rips through Preston home

9 April 2022, 12:06

The fire broke out in Coronation Crescent
The fire broke out in Coronation Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Two young children and a young woman are in a critical condition in hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Preston.

A local leader suggested there had been an explosion at the address in Coronation Crescent.

The children, reportedly aged three and five, were in a critical condition when paramedics took them to hospital after the incident on Friday night.

A woman in her 20s is also in a critical condition in hospital.

Fire crews are not sure yet what caused the blaze.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told LancsLive: "We were called at around 8pm yesterday to reports of a fire at an address on Coronation Crescent, Preston.

"Three people – a woman aged in her 20s and two children aged three and five – have been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The incident is currently being treated as unexplained. A cordon is in place around the address and we are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

"Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1305 of April 8."

Four fire engines deployed to the incident at about 7.52pm on Friday. The fire was put out an hour later.

Preston council leader Matthew Brown said it appeared to be an "extremely serious incident" and said: "Really concerning to hear about the explosion at a property in Avenham this evening."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mastiffs are being sent to Ukraine which is now facing a focused Russian operation in its east

UK sends 23-ton war vehicles to Ukraine as Russia 'thwarted' in Crimean land bridge plan

The search for the 14-year-old boy is continuing

Search for boy who went missing in Malaysia dive called off after Brit dad says he drowned

Tony Ikin died after getting caught up in deadly floods that have swept through parts of eastern Australia for a month

British-born father-of-two dies after van gets caught in deadly Australian floods

Today is a year since the death of Prince Philip.

Queen to mark first anniversary of beloved Prince Philip's death privately

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has announced she will begin paying UK taxes on her overseas income.

Sunak's millionaire non-dom wife in tax U-turn as Chancellor faces fierce backlash

Anthony Rooks, 80, was killed at his home in Islington.

'Fun-loving' grandad bludgeoned to death by neighbour 3 days before late wife's funeral

A recall of Kinder chocolate products amid salmonella fears has been extended to include all of those manufactured at a site in Belgium.

Belgium Ferrero plant ordered to shut over Kinder salmonella fears

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife's alopecia.

Will Smith banned from Academy events for 10 years after Oscars Chris Rock slap

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, US Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

'Moment of real change': Biden welcomes Ketanji Brown Jackson to US Supreme Court

Jebina Yasmin Islam (left) has hit out at Priti Patel for her response to the murder of her sister Sabina Nessa (centre)

'You don't know what we're going through': Sabina Nessa's sister hits out at Priti Patel

Airports have been under increased pressure, but what are your rights if you are caught in delays?

Affected by plane, train or ferry chaos? Your consumer rights explained

A DHL cargo jet slid off the runway and broke in half while landing at San Jose's international airport on Thursday, shutting down the airport, but not injuring crew.

Cargo plane snaps in half after making emergency landing and skidding off runway

Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey

The Queen pulls out of Maundy Day church service and Prince Charles will take her place

The Greenland Shark was thought to be around 100 years old

Greenland shark found dead on Cornish beach from meningitis in 'world first'

Lib Dem MP Daisy Cooper tabled the motion calling for the Garrick Club to allow female members

Campaign to axe Garrick Club's controversial men-only rule reaches Commons

Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges under the insolvency act

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker guilty of four charges over 2017 bankruptcy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iran Nuclear

Iran’s progress with nuclear technology ‘not reversible’ – president
Russia Ukraine War

Civilians bid to leave eastern Ukraine after deadly attack on train station
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky seeks tough global response after 52 killed at Ukrainian train station
Virus Outbreak China Food Woes

Shanghai to start easing lockdown after mass Covid testing

Search and rescue operation for foreign divers off the coast of Johor's Mersing, Malaysia.

Rescued British man ‘says son died on Malaysia diving trip’

Lady Gaga Dogs Stolen

Gunman accused of stealing Lady Gaga’s dogs mistakenly freed from jail
Search and rescue operation for foreign divers off the coast of Johor's Mersing, Malaysia.

Missing British diver found by fishermen but search goes on for 14-year-old son
Baby Driver European Premiere – London

Kevin Spacey asks judge to axe Anthony Rapp’s sex abuse suit

Abortion-Michigan

Two acquitted and jury hung on two more in Whitmer kidnap plot
France Presidential Election

Poland and France trade barbs over Russia’s war on Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM
James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police