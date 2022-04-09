Two children, 3 and 5, in critical condition after fire rips through Preston home

The fire broke out in Coronation Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Two young children and a young woman are in a critical condition in hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Preston.

A local leader suggested there had been an explosion at the address in Coronation Crescent.

The children, reportedly aged three and five, were in a critical condition when paramedics took them to hospital after the incident on Friday night.

A woman in her 20s is also in a critical condition in hospital.

Fire crews are not sure yet what caused the blaze.

Really concerning to hear about the explosion at a property in Avenham this evening. Thoughts and prayers with all those affected by what looks like an extremely serious incident. — Matthew Brown (@MatthewBrownLab) April 8, 2022

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told LancsLive: "We were called at around 8pm yesterday to reports of a fire at an address on Coronation Crescent, Preston.

"Three people – a woman aged in her 20s and two children aged three and five – have been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The incident is currently being treated as unexplained. A cordon is in place around the address and we are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

"Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1305 of April 8."

Four fire engines deployed to the incident at about 7.52pm on Friday. The fire was put out an hour later.

Preston council leader Matthew Brown said it appeared to be an "extremely serious incident" and said: "Really concerning to hear about the explosion at a property in Avenham this evening."