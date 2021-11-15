Breaking News

Children evacuated after ceiling collapses in south London school

Fire crews attended the scene in Dulwich. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Daisy Stephens

A number of children have been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a school in Dulwich, London Fire Brigade said.

London Fire Brigade said in a statement: "Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters were called to a ceiling collapse at a school in Thurlow Park Road in Dulwich.

"A ceiling had collapsed on the second floor. A number of people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and a number of children taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews.

"All other children and staff were safely evacuated from the building. Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building and confirmed with the school that all children and staff were accounted for.

"A specialist USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team and equipment were also used to confirm the building was at no further risk of collapse.

"Fire crews from West Norwood and Brixton fire stations attended the incident.

"The Brigade was called at 0922 and the incident was over for crews by 1150."

The Labour MP for the area Helen Hayes tweeted she was "very concerned" at the news and thanked the emergency services for their response.