Children set up for 'shorter and unhealthier' lives due to junk food advertising and healthy 'food deserts'

12 December 2024, 08:19 | Updated: 12 December 2024, 08:20

Child drinking milkshake with a straw
The report said children and families in inner-city areas are less likely to have access to healthy, affordable food. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Healthy "food deserts" in cities combined with junk food advertising is setting children up to live "shorter and unhealthier" lives, Professor Sir Chris Whitty has said in his annual report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The study from England's chief medical officer urges the Government and local policymakers to tackle the root causes of unhealthy eating in England's cities, including the high availability of foods rich in fat, sugar and salt and the fact that, per calorie, healthy food "is almost twice as expensive as unhealthy food", affecting poorer families the most.

The report said children and families in inner-city areas are less likely to have access to healthy, affordable food options in local shops, restaurants and takeaways and are "disproportionately exposed to unhealthy food advertising".

Four out of five outdoor billboards in England and Wales are in poorer areas and "many of these are advertising junk food", while poorer regions are often "saturated with fast-food outlets physically and online", the study found.

Sir Chris said "meaningful change to food environments is possible", with solutions including healthy food sales targets for businesses, specific taxes on unhealthy foods, and making it mandatory rather than voluntary for firms to report on what types and volumes of food they sell.

"Such measures could level the playing field for large industry actors, pave the way for progressive business and improve accountability for those who hold huge influence over children's health," the report said.

Economy And Food In Poland
Poorer regions are often "saturated with fast-food outlets physically and online", the study found . Picture: Getty

Research highlighted in the study shows that, for seven of the 10 biggest global food and drink businesses operating in the UK, more than two-thirds of their packaged food and drink sales came from products that are classed as high in fat, sugar or salt.

While "past and present governments have recognised the importance of reformulating the recipes of food and drink options to reduce the amount of fat, salt and sugar in products", the "failure to mandate this approach" and instead leave it up to industry has led to a lack of meaningful progress.

Expert groups are quoted in the report, with solutions including an "excess profits" tax on retailers or producers of products with high sugar and salt content.

The report said the places people shop, especially families on lower incomes, are often "saturated" with unhealthy food choices.

"This means that food-related ill health is not experienced equally by children, families and communities across the country, with children and families living in more deprived areas more acutely affected by a food system where the unhealthy options are often the most available."

The report added that the most deprived fifth of the population would need to spend 50% of their disposable income on food to meet the cost of the Government-recommended healthy diet, compared with 11% for the least deprived fifth.

It said: "The food environment in parts of cities entrenches inequalities in health and promotes obesity.

"Healthy food deserts combine with junk food advertising to set children and adults up to live a shorter and unhealthier life through obesity and the diseases it causes, particularly in the more deprived areas of our cities."

Sir Chris said "calorie-dense, processed food... makes up the majority of our modern diets", adding: "In fact, we dedicate almost as much land to growing sugar (110,000 hectares) as we do to growing all of the rest of the UK's vegetables (116,000 hectares)."

Humans are "genetically wired to crave calorie-rich food" so it is "unwise to think we can rely on education and willpower alone to curb our appetites and to prevent the many diet-related diseases that constitute some of the biggest threats to public health".

Other topics in the report included promoting "active travel" in cities so people can rely less on cars, tackling air pollution and how health services need to be adaptable to better serve residents.

Sir Chris said: "Cities provide great opportunities for a healthier life but many, especially in areas of deprivation, have poor access to healthy food choices, exercise and are exposed to air pollution. These are soluble problems."

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prosecutors close rape probe that Swedish media says focused on Kylian Mbappe

Members of the National Assembly in Seoul

South Korean opposition parties submit motion to impeach president

Amber traffic warnings have been issued for three days this festive season.

Revealed: the worst days and roads to travel on this Christmas as amber traffic warning issued

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones and minister for communications Michelle Rowland (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Australia plans to tax digital platforms that do not pay for news

The girl was attacked by the dog at a property on Siskin Close, Hawkinge, Kent

Baby girl airlifted to hospital after attack by 'XL Bully type' dog

v

Police in Pakistan used 'hard tactics' to find fugitive family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif after they fled UK

The mum-of-three died days after having BBL surgery

Mum-of-three died days after after 'barbaric' Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey

Gritting at dusk on the M11

Drivers planning Christmas getaways warned to expect lengthy waits and long queues due to record traffic levels

Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder

'Madness' to allow home schooling if abuse suspected, says Children's Commissioner after Sara Sharif murder

Palestinian girls struggle to reach for food at a distribution center in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

Palestinians ‘will keep knocking on doors’ after UN ceasefire vote

A participant holds a banner with writing reading "Arrest the rebellion leader Yoon Suk Yeol", during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly

South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance

South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance

Patricia Bunting

Brit grandmother, 76, fighting for life in Florida after refusing to pay for travel insurance for 'last trip' to Disney

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to override planning "blockers"

Keir Starmer vows to override planning 'blockers' with sweeping changes that could see building on green belt

The commuter was seen on a bike in the middle of the carriage

Bizarre moment commuter brings 'motorbike' on packed train carriage

FBI director Christopher Wray

FBI director says he intends to resign at end of Joe Biden’s term

Met Police staff have voted to strike

Met Police staff vote to strike amid work from home row

Jay-Z standing on the field before an NFL football game

Rape allegation against Jay-Z will not affect NFL relationship, says chief

Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli strike on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Deadly Israeli strike hits house sheltering displaced people in Gaza

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil’s President Lula to undergo further surgery after brain bleed procedure

American flags hang from the front the New York Stock Exchange

Donald Trump to ring New York Stock Exchange bell for first time

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken faces critics who say Afghanistan withdrawal ‘lit the world on fire’

Journalists view fragments of what authorities in Kyiv described as a Russian hypersonic missile that struck a factory in Dnipro

Russia may be ready to use new lethal missile against Ukraine again – US

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi 'found safe' a month after 'disappearing from airport'

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi 'found safe' a month after 'disappearing from airport'
Sara Sharif's broken and battered body was discovered at her family home.

Inside Sara Sharif's life of violence and torture as father and stepmother found guilty of murder
The original Nvidia Corporation headquarters in Silicon Valley, California

US Supreme Court allows investors’ class action to proceed against Nvidia

Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram icons

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faces 'technical issue' as thousands report outage

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

