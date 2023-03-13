Children as young as seven could be 'mixed berry gender-fluid muffins', sex education pamphlet says

13 March 2023, 10:23

Staff have been asked to play a variety of games including the “mixed-muffin gender berry challenge”
Staff have been asked to play a variety of games including the “mixed-muffin gender berry challenge”. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Children as young as seven could be “mixed berry gender fluid muffins”, teachers have been told in a sex education pamphlet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 170-page "Agenda" guide, promoted to all schools by the welsh government, claims that biological sex “is not just ‘male’ and 'female’”.

It adds that some “want to change our gender pronouns (eg. from he to she) or want to be ‘agender’”.

The pamphlet, obtained by the Telegraph, is aimed at seven to 18-year-olds and was produced by Cardiff University academics in partnership with the Welsh government, the Children's Commissioner for Wales and charities.

It comes after it was revealed that pupils in some secondary schools have been told there are 100 genders, which has led to Rishi Sunak ordering an urgent review into the matter.

Read more: School suspends sex education as independent review launched after drag queen 'told 11-year-olds there are 73 genders'

Read more: 'Baby drag act' cancels sold-out show blaming 'trolling and unfair media coverage' following furious online backlash

Blueberry muffins represent stereotypes of masculinity
Blueberry muffins represent stereotypes of masculinity. Picture: Alamy

One section on gender identity recommends teachers play the “mixed-muffin gender berry challenge” to learn about “how you can't assume someone’s gender by how they look”.

The game consists of making batches of blueberry muffins to represent stereotypes of masculinity, raspberry muffins to represent stereotypes of femininity, and mixed muffins “to represent gender fluidity”.

Teachers are then asked to break open the muffins and stand alongside a corresponding coloured balloon in a room.

However, there are only blue and pink balloons, with no mixed balloons.

It is intended to give staff a taste of “what it felt like to go to a gender-coded corner that they might not identify with” and “what it feels like to be given a gender you might not choose”.

Raspberry muffins represent stereotypes of femininity
Raspberry muffins represent stereotypes of femininity. Picture: Alamy

Another game recommendation is "gender-snap pairs", where teachers "decide which sex-switching or gender-bending worlds you want to explore" to "crack open a little bit of those rigid gender binaries".

In addition to the practical suggestions, staff are also urged to research "species that challenged traditional gender roles", such as seahorses and slipper snails.

Laura Anne Jones, Wales’s shadow education minister, told the paper: “The materials being pushed and approved by the Labour Welsh government are highly inappropriate and not at all age-appropriate for our children.

“The images and suggested teachings are not based on biological fact... Whether it be sex education or self ID, this Labour government in Wales is determined to push gender ideology, against the wishes of the Welsh public.”

Seahorses challenge "traditional gender roles"
Seahorses challenge "traditional gender roles". Picture: Alamy

A Welsh Government spokesman said they had not commissioned the resource, adding: “Any resources that schools use must be in line with the legal requirements and they must be developmentally appropriate. It must also be factual and neutral.

“We have also encouraged schools to discuss their proposals on Relationship Sex Education teaching with parents and carers in an engaged and constructive way, we know that many parents have found this approach useful.”

A Department for Education spokesman said: “It is incredibly important that we take the time to get the guidance right, and the education secretary is working closely with the women and equalities minister to produce a draft for consultation before final publication later this year."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New Nepal President

Nepal’s newly-elected President takes oath of office

Stephen Pritchard (left) was jailed at Inner London Crown Court after being found guilty of obstructing the motorway on October 1, 2021

Insulate Britain protester jailed for five weeks after blocking traffic on the M4

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham and rolls his eyes at her in awkward Oscars red carpet interview

Gary Lineker in suit and glasses presenting Match of the Day

How much is Gary Lineker paid? Earnings and net worth revealed

Silicon Valley Bank

US and UK bid to stem fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Breaking
Gary Lineker has been allowed back on air after posting controversial tweets critical of the government

Gary Lineker 1 - 0 BBC: Presenter to return as corporation backs down and apologises after social media storm

Feuding families were filmed clashing violently at a funeral in Swansea, Wales

Vicious mob fight with machetes and axes after high-speed van chase in shocking funeral brawl

Kenzaburo Oe

Novelist and Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe dies aged 88

Londoners flock onto buses during a Tube strike last November

Tube strike to go ahead on Wednesday, with delays set to continue into following morning

Fumio Kishida

Masks stay put in Japan as three-year request to wear them ends

Strike action in Germany

Flights at several German airports disrupted by one-day strike

Tobias Ellwood has told LBC that the current housing situation for armed forces personnel is sad

'Floods, mould and rodents': MoD must do better on housing, says chairman of defence select committee

Everything Everywhere All At Once wins best picture

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps the board - see full list of winners

SVB entrance

US government intervenes to prevent banking crisis

North Korea Koreas Tensions

US and South Korea hold military drills amid tension with North

Bruce Springsteen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bruce Springsteen cancels another performance because of illness

Latest News

See more Latest News

General Sir Peter Wall has said that the army has been hollowed out

British military has been 'hollowed out' for over a decade, former army chief Sir Peter Wall tells LBC
Boat salvager Robert Butler, right, and KC Ivers, left, prepare to move one of two boats on Black's Beach in San Diego

Eight dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Lineker could return to the airwaves to host the BBC's FA Cup coverage next weekend

Gary Lineker 'back on Match of the Day within days' after agreeing deal with TV bosses

The stores are closing almost 50 sites combined across the country

Budget chains B&M, Iceland and Wilko closing dozens of high street stores as 'culture of bargain-hunting is over'
Congo Rebel Attacks

At least 19 people killed in Congo massacre by suspected extremists

Millions of Brits visit the Canary Islands each year

Canary Islands need 'higher quality' German tourists instead of Brits, president of Lanzarote says
Moldova Protests

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed plot to cause unrest during protest

France Pension Protests

French Senate adopts pension bill despite continuing street protests

Shooting protests

Gun reform coming in Michigan after second school mass shooting

Greece Train Collision Protests

Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash safety fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill
Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit
Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration
Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit