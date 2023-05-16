Children in England are the best readers in the Western world, new global comparison finds

16 May 2023, 16:24

England’s children placed fourth in a global education league table for reading
England’s children placed fourth in a global education league table for reading. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Children in England are better at reading than anywhere in Europe or the US, a new global comparison shows.

England’s children placed fourth in a global education league table, behind Singapore, Hong Kong and Russia, jumping from eighth position to enter the top five.

The latest Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, known as PIRLS, puts Singapore with highest result, with an average score of 587, taking top place out of the 43 countries that tested the reading levels of nine and 10-year-olds at the end of the school year.

Second was Hong Kong with an average score of 573, followed by Russia (567) and England (558).

Read more: Teachers and nurses among millions facing tax hike with one in five to pay 40 per cent rate

Read more: UK's most expensive food items revealed as prices of key staples double - including at Tesco, Asda and Lidl

The rankings show that Finland had an average score of 549, the same as Poland, while Taiwan had an average score of 544, the same as Sweden.

Overall, the 2021 study assessed nearly 400,000 students in 57 countries during the pandemic - and 43 of the countries tested children of the same age (which is pupils in Year 5 in England) at the end of the school year.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said the Government's reforms - such as a focus on phonics, which teaches children to read using sounds - are behind England's successful performance despite disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 2016 rankings, England came joint 8th place out of 50 countries with an average score of 559 - and Ireland and Northern Ireland were above England.

The pandemic caused disruption to the 2021 study and 14 countries - including Northern Ireland and Ireland - delayed testing until the start of the next school year which meant pupils were older when they were assessed.

The International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), which runs the study, did not include this group of 14 countries in the main rankings table due to the different ages of the children being tested.

Overall, girls were ahead of boys in their reading achievement in nearly all the countries that took part in the 2021 study - and in England, girls had an average score of 562 and boys had an average score of 553.

The gender gap in reading performance in England has narrowed as girls' average scores have fallen slightly, the data suggests.

In 2016, female pupils in England had an average score of 566, which is higher than the latest study, and their male peers had an average score of 551.

When asked by the media whether he was concerned that girls' reading scores have dropped, Mr Gibb said the decline was "very minimal".

He said: "In terms of girls, we don't want there to be any decline of any group within these reading surveys.

"But what's significant is if you take the results overall we are not seeing a significant drop in our actual score despite all the challenges of the Covid-19 period - and when other countries amongst these 43 countries did see declines in their score."

The Government said England's success follows the introduction of the phonics screening check in 2012 - a measure of progress among Year 1 pupil - and the English Hubs programme in 2018, which is designed to develop expertise in teaching reading in schools.

Mr Gibb said: "The approach that the Government has taken, in the face of quite a lot of opposition from vested interests, has been successful in seeing children's reading improving in this country."

He added that the commitment of 250,000 primary school teachers to reading who have "embraced" the phonics approach has also contributed.

The schools minister said: "I do worry about making sure that the gains that children are making in maths and reading in primary school are sustained through secondary school as well.

"It's really important in terms of social mobility that children continue to read regularly and for pleasure and that's something that we're still working on as a government," he added.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Driving up literacy rates is central to our plan to grow the economy, one of my five key priorities, so it's great to see England move up to fourth in the international rankings for reading.

"These results also show a welcome narrowing in the attainment gap between boys and girls and the highest and lowest performing pupils. This shows that our approach is working."

He added: "While there is always more progress to be made, pupils and teachers across the country should be incredibly proud of this achievement today."

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: "This is a badly needed piece of good news for an education system that feels beleaguered.

"These excellent results in reading standards of nine-10-year-olds are testament to the hard work, skill and dedication of primary school teachers and leaders.

"The Government is quick to claim that this is the outcome of its policies, but in truth, these results have been achieved despite the Government's record of neglect which has led to a critical shortage of funding and teachers.

"The Prime Minister is right to praise our brilliant teachers, but he now needs to match this rhetoric with a decent, fully funded pay award which improves recruitment and retention and protects education standards."

Dirk Hastedt, executive director of the IEA, told the PA news agency: "It's very positive that England was able to maintain the same high achievement despite the Covid-19 pandemic that we have had, with all the school closures and other negative impacts on education."

He said: "One might also assume that without Covid, the education would have been even improved further than that. England was on a positive trend since 2006 already."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police after MP accused of serious sexual assault

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police following accusation of serious sexual assault

Cyclone Mocha

Being prepared for Cyclone Mocha saved thousands of lives – weather experts

Zelensky and Putin

Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

Firefighter tackling rocket blaze in Kyiv

Ukraine shoots down 18 missiles as Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv

Crypto currency coin

Crypto rules given final approval to make Europe a global leader on regulation

Sweden Eurovision

‘Incredibly happy’ Eurovision winner Loreen returns to Sweden

Mr Altman spoke about ChatGPT at the US Congress

'Things can go quite wrong… democracy is threatened': ChatGPT creators face questions from US Congress

Phillip hasn't posted to social media in a week and has limited comments on his posts.

Phillip Schofield ‘turns off’ parts of his social media amid ‘feud’ with This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby

Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight

Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit passport clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight

Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield fallout following pair's 'awkward' This Morning return

Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield feud following pair's 'uncomfortable' This Morning return

Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveria was pronounced dead the scene of the crash.

'He was my hero': family of biker killed in Streatham crash pays tribute as police hunt three men who fled crashed BMW

Residents of the Vanbrugh Park Estate are in uproar about losing their front gardens

Outcry as London council forces residents to get rid of 'fire hazard' garden gnomes and pot plants

Kyiv was targeted with 18 missiles launched from air land and sea. It comes after Ukraine's president met with Rishi Sunak

Ukraine shoots down barrage of Russian hypersonic missiles - but Kremlin claims ‘unstoppable’ super weapon hit targets

Yasukazu Hamada

Japanese and Chinese ministers talk on new hotline designed to ease tensions

Yulia the seal

Endangered seal Yulia proves a big attraction on Tel Aviv beach

Rebekah Vardy previously revealed she 'was sexually abused aged 12'

Rebekah Vardy 'attempted suicide at 14' after her 'mum didn't believe she had been sexually abused'

Latest News

See more Latest News

One of the two discovered skeletons that archeologists believe were men who died when a wall collapsed on them during the powerful earthquakes that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius

Skeletons at Pompeii reveal ‘deaths by earthquakes – not just volcanic eruption’

The van driver had choice words for Jeremy Vine

Van driver tells Jeremy Vine to 'f*** off' as presenter turns to ‘have a word’ with him

Viewers have described the atmosphere on the show as 'awkward'

This Morning ratings plunge with fall of 170,000 viewers in a week amid Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'feud'
The band started to receive complaints of endorsing Trump after the video was shared.

Donald Trump receives ‘cease and desist’ letter from Village People over use of band's music in campaign rallies
Bashar Assad

Syrian president Bashar Assad invited to attend Cop28 in Dubai

Green Vault museum in Dresden

Men jailed over heist in which jewels worth more than £86m were stolen

The claim was made as part of a $10M sex assault lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani made ex-consultant perform sex act while on phone to Donald Trump, lawsuit claims
Police confirmed the victims as Katie Higton and Steven Harnett

Tributes to mother-of-four killed alongside 'new lover' as man in his 30s held on suspicion of double murder
The telecoms company is to cut 11,000 jobs over the next three years.

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs as CEO says performance 'has been unacceptable'

Mr Clifford wanted a pay rise from IBM after going on sick leave for 15 years with leukaemia

'I'm called greedy but it's a benefit of my job': IT worker wants pay rise after going on sick leave for 15 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded a face-to-face summit with King Charles

Prince Andrew demands 'face-to-face summit with King Charles' as he has 'no plans' to move out of Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting
‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit