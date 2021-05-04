Exclusive

Children with special educational needs six times more likely to be excluded in parts of England

By Michael Gaffney

Children with special educational needs in parts of the North West are six times more likely to be excluded from school than those without, an LBC investigation has found.

Figures from a freedom of information request show that while children with additional needs make up just 15% of all school pupils in the UK, in Liverpool they accounted for 45% of permanent exclusions in the last full academic year before the pandemic.

That figure is replicated across the North West region, meaning some of the most vulnerable children are missing out on an education, social interaction and development.

Kat, from Southport, said her daughter, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, missed out on four years of school after being excluded aged 10, leading to lasting trauma.

She told LBC: "She’s being punished for things that she can’t help because they relate to her disability and it had a really negative effect on her.

"She gets treated all the time like she’s a burden, that no one wants her; for a child that has self-esteem and anxiety problems to start with, it makes me want to cry because I just think she must be so strong to not have just completely collapsed.

"I’ve been constantly defending her from the people that should be helping her but they’re actually just harming her all the time and making demands and characterising her failure to meet their expectations as her or me being bad people."

Kat faced constant meetings as she attempted to find an appropriate education setting for her daughter but the stress became so overwhelming that she attempted suicide.

"I just could not see how to resolve any of the problems," she said.

"All of the effort and all of the stress and time that you’re putting into it, isn’t achieving any good outcome and I just couldn’t face it anymore, so I just did that."

Kat added that one of the most frustrating things she feels is that lessons were never learnt from her experience.

"It has failed every single time," she said, "it has made things worse every single time but there doesn’t ever seem to be any learning where someone’s said - ‘this is what we think is the problem, this is what we’re going to try, this is what we’ve learnt from having tried that, so let’s make a new plan’ - none of that has ever happened.”

Kat’s daughter is now attending school for a few hours a week as she slowly rebuilds her confidence.

Her story is sadly not rare, with several parents in the North West telling LBC about an adversarial system that is difficult to navigate.

Mike Ellinson, from Liverpool, found himself fighting to get his autistic son an education when he was excluded from primary school in his final term of Year 6.

He said: "We’ve still not recovered from it, my son is still traumatised by it, he still raises it to this day. Having a child diagnosed as needing special educational needs is just an uphill battle, all the time. Complaint after complaint after complaint.

"A lack of provision, stall tactics, there’s so many families out there within the UK who just haven’t got the energy to do it’.

"We need to ask ourselves, as a city, as the North West, as the UK, where’s the inclusion? What’s going wrong in these systems?"

In England, around 40 children are excluded from school every day - often when children are unsupported, cannot cope in school and face disciplinary action instead of receiving help.

But in Scotland, only four or five children are excluded each year.

Dr Craig Johnston, a youth work specialist and senior lecturer at the University of Winchester, told LBC England could do things differently too - but only with the right investment.

He said: "In Scotland it’s ingrained in policy that it’s about relationship building so the whole idea and the whole ethos is about being flexible with curriculum.

“All of these different approaches take money, so the different input into youth work or the different restorative practices, the emphasis on relationships and giving teachers the ability to flexible with the curriculum and provide additional curriculum or different ways of educating, it all takes resources and without resources it’s problematic."

The National Education Union is calling for a nationwide moratorium on school exclusions but the Government insists permanent exclusions are a last resort and necessary to keep schools safe.

The Government has spent an extra £280 million on facilities for children with special needs in England and a delayed review into the support they receive is expected to publish its findings later this year.