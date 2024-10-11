Chilling discovery as 'partial remains' of missing British explorer Andrew ‘Sandy’ Irvine found on Everest after 100 years

11 October 2024, 09:50 | Updated: 11 October 2024, 10:00

Partial remains of missing British explorer Andrew ‘Sandy’ Irvine discovered on Everest after 100 years
Partial remains of missing British explorer Andrew ‘Sandy’ Irvine discovered on Everest after 100 years. Picture: National Geographic

By Danielle de Wolfe

The partial remains of a legendary British explorer who disappeared more than 100 years ago are believed to have been discovered on Mount Everest.

Andrew Comyn “Sandy” Irvine, then aged 22, vanished on the mountain on June 8, 1924 after setting off on an expedition hoping to conquer the legendary peak.

Up until now, there had been widespread speculation surrounding the explorer's fate, with the remains of his climbing partner, renowned mountaineer George Mallory, only uncovered in 1999.

It's believed the chilling discovery, which was made in September, is the first proof that Irvine died on the mountain following his disappearance during his 1924 expedition with George Mallory.

The historic discovery was made by an expedition team that included Academy Award-winning film director Jimmy Chin, who were climbing Everest as part of an upcoming National Geographic documentary film.

It comes as Irvine's living relatives described the discovery as "extraordinary".

Chin, alongside climbers and filmmakers Erich Roepke and Mark Fisher, uncovered what is believed to be Irvine’s foot, encased in a sock and boot on Central Rongbuk Glacier.

The Irvine family has now volunteered to compare DNA test results with the remains to confirm Irvine’s identity.

The partial remains, located below the North Face of Everest, were discovered at a lower altitude than climbing partner Mallory’s remains were located.

Irvine's climbing partner, Mallory's body was discovered on Everest in 1999 by US rock climber Conrad Anker.

The partial remains – identified with his name stitched into the sock – are now in the possession of the China Tibet Mountaineering Association, which is responsible for climbing permits on Everest’s northern side.

The find was reported to the Royal Geographical Society - who jointly organized Mallory and Irvine’s expedition along with the Alpine Club -  which at the time was only the third British climb on Mount Everest.

The news was was also shared with Irvine’s surviving great niece and biographer, Julie Summers.

“Any expedition to Everest follows in the shadow of Irvine and Mallory,” said Chin.

“We certainly did. And sometimes in life the greatest discoveries occur when you aren’t even looking.

"This was a monumental and emotional moment for us and our entire team on the ground, and we just hope this can finally bring peace of mind to his relatives and the climbing world at large.”

The mystery of whether they reached the summit before their death has intrigued climbers and historians for decades.

Speaking following the discovery, Ms Summers, claimed the discovery was "remarkable".

Irvine's relative went on to describe her relatives disappearance as a "mystery" that had haunted her family since she was 7-years-old.

“It is remarkable that this discovery was made in the centenary year of Sandy’s disappearance,” said Summers.

“I have lived with this story since I was a 7-year-old when my father told us about the mystery of Uncle Sandy on Everest.

"The story became more real when climbers found the body of George Mallory in 1999, and I wondered if Sandy’s body would be discovered next.

"A quarter of a century after that discovery, it seemed extremely unlikely that anything new would be found. When Jimmy told me that he saw the name A.C. Irvine on the label on the sock inside the boot, I found myself moved to tears.

She added: "It was and will remain an extraordinary and poignant moment.”

In a statement following the discovery, Irvine's family said: “The Irvine family is deeply moved to hear of the discovery of partial remains of Sandy Irvine.

"We are grateful to the mountaineering and film team, led by Jimmy Chin, who made the discovery and who have treated it with respect and professionalism.

"We are happy that the remains are now in the hands of the CTMA.

"Sandy Irvine was the youngest member of the 1924 Mount Everest expedition and was lost on the upper slopes of the mountain with George Mallory when the two disappeared on 8 June 1924.”

