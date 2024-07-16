Chilling final tweets from man killed in Trump shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Corey Comperatore was killed during the Trump rally attack. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The final tweet from the man killed during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump has been revealed.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was named as the victim killed in the assassination attempt on Saturday.

He was caught in the crossfire at the Donald Trump rally, which saw the former president rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents after multiple gunshots were fired.

Video footage showed the former president dropping to the ground while clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

Mr Comperatore, who was the retired fire chief of Buffalo Township, was hailed a hero after diving in front of his family to protect them.

Just hours before the shooting happened, Mr Comperatore responded to a tweet asking about weekend plans.

"Trump rally! Butler, PA," Mr Comperatore said.

Trump rally! Butler, PA — Corey Comperatore (@Corey_Comper) July 13, 2024

He was described by Governor Josh Shapiro as an "avid supporter of the former president", with him showing his support for Trump in several of his tweets.

Mr Comperatore also implied in response to one tweet that he would choose Vladimir Putin over Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Another tweet saw him suggest White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was a "DEI plant".

Paying tribute to him following his death, his sister said on Facebook: "The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore.

"The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero who shielded his daughters."

She added: "His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience."

Putin, 100% — Corey Comperatore (@Corey_Comper) June 3, 2024

Two other rally attendees were critically injured during the shooting, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The gunman behind the attack was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a Republican party supporter.

Crooks used an AR-style rifle during the attack, which authorities said they believe was purchased by his father.

Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge in Pittsburgh, said that investigators do not yet know if he took the gun without his father's permission.

An FBI statement previously said: "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on 13 July, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation."