Chilling video shows triple crossbow killer buying rope and petrol before killing family of racing commentator

Footage shows Clifford buying rope and petrol before the triple murder. Picture: Hertfordshre Constabulary

By Josef Al Shemary

Chilling new footage shows the triple crossbow killer Kyle Clifford buying rope and cans of petrol before he went on to murder Carol Hunt and her two daughters, Louise and Hannah Hunt.

Clifford, 26, was detained by police after Louise and Hannah Hunt were shot with a crossbow and their mother, Carol Hunt, was stabbed to death at the family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire in July 2024.

The defendant, from Enfield, North London, is also accused of raping Louise Hunt - a charge he continues to deny.

One video shows him having a conversation with a store clerk, after which the man fetches rope from the back of the shop.

As the video progresses, Clifford seems to ask for larger rope, as the clerk disappears and comes back with a larger size twice, before Clifford seemingly agrees.

Clifford then pays for the rope and leaves the store.

Another video shows the man buying two cans of petrol from another store. Police later found two cans of petrol in the boot of his car.

Clifford stabbed Carol Hunt to death in her own home, while his former partner Louise Hunt worked in a dog grooming pod in the back garden, completely unaware of what was happening in the house.

The court heard he also 'imprisoned' Louise, and 'restrained her against her will'.

He murdered Louise, her mother and her sister in a "violent, sexual act of spite", the court was told on Tuesday.

Alison Morgan KC, prosecuting, told the court Carol Hunt's injuries were "significant and showed she struggled in that period to get away from the defendant".

Read more: Crossbow triple killer ‘raped ex in act of spite’ before murdering family of racing commentator, court hears

Kyle Clifford has been charged with the murders of Carol Hunt, 61, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, at their home in July. Picture: PA

Cambridge Crown Court heard the defendant gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a "brutal knife attack".

Clifford is alleged to have become "angry" when 25-year-old former partner Louise Hunt ended their relationship before he "carefully planned and executed" the murders on July 9 last year.

Opening the prosecution's case, Alison Morgan KC told the jury: "It is not in dispute therefore that he murdered three members of the Hunt family - Carol, Louise and Hannah.

"It is also not in dispute that he was unlawfully in possession of a knife and a crossbow that day.

Kyle Clifford appearing via videolink at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London. Picture: Alamy

"He also accepts that he falsely imprisoned Louise Hunt during the course of the incident, restraining her against her will."

Ms Morgan continued: "During the course of this prolonged incident of violence, the prosecution alleges that the defendant raped Louise Hunt. It was a violent, sexual act of spite, before he then killed her.

"You will have to determine that allegation against him."

Following the attacks, Clifford, who served in the military from 2019 for around three years, became the subject of a manhunt for a number of hours before he was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, after shooting himself in the chest with the crossbow.

"didn't like" Louise "staying out too late... and he really didn't like her having male friends". Picture: Facebook

Addressing the defendant's motive to kill his victims, Ms Morgan said: "Louise instigated the end of the relationship, supported by her friends and family.

"In the days that followed, the message prompted the defendant to try to rekindle the relationship in various ways, all of which were rebuffed by Louise Hunt.

"This rejection angered the defendant."He was angry at Louise, but also at the Hunt family generally, as he correctly assumed that friends and family members had advised Louise to end the relationship with him."

Hannah Hunt, 28, and her mother Carol Hunt, 61, were also found dead. Picture: Social Media

The prosecutor continued: "The attack was carefully planned and executed, involving the deceit of Louise's mother Carol Hunt, in order to gain access to the family home, followed by a brutal knife attack upon Carol Hunt.

"The defendant then waited for Louise to enter the property, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

"He then killed Louise's sister Hannah Hunt with the crossbow, when she returned to the property after work."

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, denies a single charge of rape.

The trial continues.