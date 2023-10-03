'Looks like I got my first kill': Chilling words of boy, 13, who admitted killing grandmother with her own car

3 October 2023, 13:55 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 14:16

Marcia Grant
Marcia Grant. Picture: Supplied

By StephenRigley

A 13-year-old boy who has admitted killing a gran by running her over with her own car on her driveway told police "Looks like I got my first kill" as they arrested him at the scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grandmother Marcia Grant was killed after she was trapped under her Honda Accord which was reversed over her at speed outside her home in Sheffield in April.

Her husband had seen his wife go under the car and desperately broke the car window to drag the youngster from behind the wheel.

Sheffield Crown Court was shown CCTV of Ms Grant standing behind her car before she was mowed down.

The boy, who was just 12 at the time of the horrific incident, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was due to go on trial this week accused of murder, but today he pleaded guilty to causing Mrs Grant’s death by dangerous driving and this was accepted by prosecutors.

Floral tributes around Marcia Grant's home
Floral tributes around Marcia Grant's home. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Boy, 13, admits killing grandmother by running her over with her own car

Read More: Boy, 12, yawns as he appears in court accused of murdering grandmother, 60, who died after being hit by car

The incident on Mrs Grant's driveway was outlined in the youth court in April by prosecutor Gary Crothers who said: "At around 7pm on the evening in question this defendant is seen on CCTV attempting to take Mrs Grant's car.

"Mrs Grant tries to stop him by going behind the car.

"On CCTV, the vehicle is driven slightly erratically at this time and it does come to a stop.

"Mrs Grant positions herself behind the vehicle. The vehicle reverses, causing her to fall on her back and her head impacts with the ground.

"She was trapped under the vehicle, her husband tried to break the window of the car to get the defendant out of the car."

The prosecutor said the vehicle then reversed "at some speed causing the catastrophic injuries to Mrs Grant".

He said she was pronounced dead at the scene on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, just after 7.30pm by attending paramedics. Police called to the scene found the boy had a silver kitchen knife with him.

The judge, Mrs Justice May, remanded him into youth detention and said he will be sentenced on December 1.

Boy, 13, admits killing Marcia Grant with her own car
Boy, 13, admits killing Marcia Grant with her own car. Picture: supplied/alamy

The boy, who had already admitted a second charge of possession of bladed article, appeared by videolink wearing a white shirt with a black tie.

The comments made by the boy after the incident were mentioned briefly in previous hearings.

When the youngster first appeared at crown court in April, Ben Campbell, defending, said there was an issue over "what you can infer from them in all the circumstances".

Speaking outside court on Tuesday, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Since Marcia's death my thoughts have been with her family and friends.

"They have lost a loved one under the most tragic of circumstances and will have to live with the heartbreaking consequences of the events of that evening for the rest of their lives.

"We continue to support her loved ones, and they wish for their privacy to continue to be respected."

Mrs Grant's family released a statement after her death which said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

"Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit."

At the time, Rotherham Council said she was one of their "much loved" foster carers.

Council leader Chris Read said: "Marcia was a kind, generous lady who was well-known, much-loved and highly respected within the fostering community.

"Not only did Marcia provide endless love and care to vulnerable children when they needed it the most, but shared her time and considerable experience to nurture and support fellow foster carers."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Residents furious over plans for 300ft-high 'Las Vegas Sphere' in East London

Residents furious over plans for 300ft high 'Las Vegas Sphere' set to land in East London

A bomb disposal expert works next to a car after the explosion in Ankara on Sunday

Turkey detains nearly 1,000 following suicide bomb attack in Ankara

Sunak has refused to budge on whether HS2's northern leg has been scrapped

'Not going to be forced into making decisions': Rishi Sunak refuses to clarify future of HS2 northern leg

The group of shoplifters had tried to make off with goods worth £3,000 from an Essex Tesco

Thieves trying to steal '£3,000 of high-value goods from Tesco' thwarted by covert investigators on their lunch break

School Shooting-Michigan

Parents of US boy who killed four fellow students to face manslaughter trial

People fleeing from the shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand

Three dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

More stores are set to open on October 7 in Melton Mowbray, Matlock, Chepstow, Nottingham, Worcester, Ellesmere Port, Brigg, Redruth, Ferndown and Pontypool.

Poundland offers over 200 jobs to ex-Wilko workers as more stores set to reopen under budget retailer brand

It reach highs as 26C on Saturday

Exact date Indian Summer to hit as October could be 'hottest ever'

Joseph Gatt appeared in court on Monday.

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt appears in LA court charged with child sex offence

Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court proceedings in New York on Monday

Donald Trump returning to court as trial into business practices continues

Susan Hall said she wants to make London safer 'particularly for Jewish communities'

Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall criticised for suggesting Jewish people are ‘frightened’ by Sadiq Khan

Breaking
Strikes had been planned for Wednesday and Friday

London Underground strikes called off at eleventh hour after 'significant progress' in pay talks

Movie producers face backlash over plans to turn Titan sub tragedy into a film

'Too soon': Fury at movie producers' plans to turn OceanGate Titan sub tragedy into Hollywood blockbuster

Ambulances outside the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok

People flee major Bangkok shopping centre after hearing ‘gunshots’

A suspect was apprehended by police

Fourteen year old suspected gunman arrested after killing at least four in Thai shopping mall shooting

The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia’s parliament votes to join International Criminal Court

Latest News

See more Latest News

TfL enforcement staff are now allowed to wear balaclavas after threats from anti-Ulez activists.

ULEZ wardens wear balaclavas to hide faces after weeks of clashes with 'Blade Runner’ vigilante-style attacks
Beverley Allitt taking her first steps towards freedom

'Angel of death' serial killer Beverley Allitt who murdered four children in hospital taking first steps towards release
Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier

Nobel Prize in physics awarded to three scientists analysing electrons in atoms

Marcia Grant who was killed after being run over by her own car

Boy, 13, admits killing grandmother by running her over with her own car

12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed
Turkish security forces after the explosion in Ankara on Sunday

Turkish police detain dozens during raids after suicide bomb attack in Ankara

Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos was detained in Dubai in July.

New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search
Bradley's mum has spoken out about the effect of the football yob's actions

Football yob triggered ‘awful memories’ when he mocked Bradley's tragic death, his heartbroken mum says
Henry Cuellar

US Congressman carjacked by three armed attackers in Washington DC

Congress McCarthy

Republican Matt Gaetz files resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King
Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit