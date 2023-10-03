'Looks like I got my first kill': Chilling words of boy, 13, who admitted killing grandmother with her own car

Marcia Grant. Picture: Supplied

By StephenRigley

A 13-year-old boy who has admitted killing a gran by running her over with her own car on her driveway told police "Looks like I got my first kill" as they arrested him at the scene.

Grandmother Marcia Grant was killed after she was trapped under her Honda Accord which was reversed over her at speed outside her home in Sheffield in April.

Her husband had seen his wife go under the car and desperately broke the car window to drag the youngster from behind the wheel.

Sheffield Crown Court was shown CCTV of Ms Grant standing behind her car before she was mowed down.

The boy, who was just 12 at the time of the horrific incident, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was due to go on trial this week accused of murder, but today he pleaded guilty to causing Mrs Grant’s death by dangerous driving and this was accepted by prosecutors.

Floral tributes around Marcia Grant's home. Picture: Alamy

The incident on Mrs Grant's driveway was outlined in the youth court in April by prosecutor Gary Crothers who said: "At around 7pm on the evening in question this defendant is seen on CCTV attempting to take Mrs Grant's car.

"Mrs Grant tries to stop him by going behind the car.

"On CCTV, the vehicle is driven slightly erratically at this time and it does come to a stop.

"Mrs Grant positions herself behind the vehicle. The vehicle reverses, causing her to fall on her back and her head impacts with the ground.

"She was trapped under the vehicle, her husband tried to break the window of the car to get the defendant out of the car."

The prosecutor said the vehicle then reversed "at some speed causing the catastrophic injuries to Mrs Grant".

He said she was pronounced dead at the scene on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, just after 7.30pm by attending paramedics. Police called to the scene found the boy had a silver kitchen knife with him.

The judge, Mrs Justice May, remanded him into youth detention and said he will be sentenced on December 1.

Boy, 13, admits killing Marcia Grant with her own car. Picture: supplied/alamy

The boy, who had already admitted a second charge of possession of bladed article, appeared by videolink wearing a white shirt with a black tie.

The comments made by the boy after the incident were mentioned briefly in previous hearings.

When the youngster first appeared at crown court in April, Ben Campbell, defending, said there was an issue over "what you can infer from them in all the circumstances".

Speaking outside court on Tuesday, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Since Marcia's death my thoughts have been with her family and friends.

"They have lost a loved one under the most tragic of circumstances and will have to live with the heartbreaking consequences of the events of that evening for the rest of their lives.

"We continue to support her loved ones, and they wish for their privacy to continue to be respected."

Mrs Grant's family released a statement after her death which said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

"Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit."

At the time, Rotherham Council said she was one of their "much loved" foster carers.

Council leader Chris Read said: "Marcia was a kind, generous lady who was well-known, much-loved and highly respected within the fostering community.

"Not only did Marcia provide endless love and care to vulnerable children when they needed it the most, but shared her time and considerable experience to nurture and support fellow foster carers."