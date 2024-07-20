At least 12 people dead and more than 30 missing after China bridge collapses due to flooding

A highway bridge collapsed in northwest China. Picture: CCTV

By Shannon Cook

At least 12 people have been killed with more than 30 missing after flash floods caused a bridge to collapse in China.

The highway bridge collapse in the Shaanxi province happened on Friday at around 8.40pm local time amid heavy flooding and storms.

Of the 12 who died, 11 were located in five cars that fell into the river below the bridge.

Meanwhile, 20 cars and 30 people are still said to be missing in the province's Zhashui county.

An image from the official Xinhua News Agency showed part of the bridge snapped at almost a 90-degree angle.

Addressing the incident, President Xi Jinping called for "all-out" rescue efforts.

Some 859 people, 90 vehicles, 20 boats, and around 40 drones are involved in the search to recover vehicles from the river.

President Xi Jinping has called for all-out rescue efforts. Picture: Getty Images

As China's economy grew over the last few decades, Beijing invested in a large network of motorways, high-speed railways and airports.

Yet a series of disastrous industrial accidents in China have been linked to weakening economic expansion, poor quality infrastructure and safety supervision, as well as industry attempts to save money by cutting corners.

The western and south-western provinces are particularly vulnerable to flooding due to their mountainous location and powerful rivers.