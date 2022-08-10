China's new invasion threat as it warns it is 'ready to use all necessary measures' to retake Taiwan

10 August 2022, 08:32

Chinese officials shared images from social media site Weibo of the Chinese military drills.
Chinese officials shared images from social media site Weibo of the Chinese military drills. Picture: Social media

By Megan Hinton

China has renewed its threat to use military force to bring Taiwan under its control with a warning that it is ready to use "all necessary measures" to retake the island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office and its news department came after almost a week of missile firings and incursions into Taiwanese waters and airspace by Chinese military.

The actions have disrupted flights and shipping in a region crucial to global supply chains, prompting strong condemnation from the US, Japan and others.

An English-language version of the Chinese statement said Beijing would "work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification".

Read more: Taiwan crisis: Why is it happening and why is China upset?

"But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures. This is to guard against external interference and all separatist activities," the statement said.

"We will always be ready to respond with the use of force or other necessary means to interference by external forces or radical action by separatist elements. Our ultimate goal is to ensure the prospects of China's peaceful reunification and advance this process."

China says the threatening moves were prompted by a visit to Taiwan last week by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Taiwan says such visits are routine and that China used that merely as a pretext to up its threats.

In an additional response to Ms Pelosi's visit, China said it was cutting off dialogue on issues from maritime security to climate change with the US, Taiwan's chief military and political backer.

Read more: Taiwan scrambles military jets after 27 Chinese warplanes enter air defence zone

Taiwan's foreign minister warned on Tuesday that the Chinese military drills reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, while Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore its readiness to defend itself.

Taiwan split with the mainland amid civil war in 1949 and the island's 23 million people overwhelmingly oppose political unification with China, while preferring to maintain close economic links and the status quo of de-facto independence.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Universities have slapped trigger warnings on a number of classics, including Shakespeare and Dickens.

Universities face backlash for putting trigger warnings on over 1,000 books including Shakespeare and Dickens

Breaking
Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88

Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88 as heartbroken family pay tribute

Schools can legally refuse to comply with the gender preference of their pupils

Suella Braverman tells schools they can refuse to comply with pupil's gender preference

Police have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of rape after a 13-year-old girl was assaulted

Girl, 13, 'raped while walking in woodland', as police arrest boy, 16, over attack

A blackout could be introduced in January

Britain braced for winter blackouts: Food industry chiefs and NHS warned to step up preparation in secret govt plan

British Transport Police have received a backlash over their response to an image of a LGBTQ+ flag

British Transport Police faces backlash after suggesting people who question gender ideology should not work for them

Sunak and Truss went head-to-head in Darlington

Sunak insists Boris is 'responsible for his own downfall' denying he 'wielded the dagger'

A blackout could be introduced in January

UK's secret plan for winter: Brits face four-day blackout under emergency energy measures

Liz Truss refused to commit to more support for families

Truss refuses to commit to more cost of living support despite shock warnings over spiralling energy bills

aa

East London dog owners warned not to let pets drink from lake over 'toxic algae' fears

afsa

NHS worker wins £1m lottery jackpot just before breast cancer all-clear

Thousands of Royal Mail staff are striking

More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers to walk out in series of strikes over pay

A 14-year-old boy has died in a lake in Hertfordshire.

Boy, 14, dies after getting into difficulty in Hertfordshire lake as Britain braces for second heatwave

Serena Williams has said she will be "evolving away from tennis" in a new interview.

Sporting great Serena Williams announces emotional retirement from tennis

Stagecoach drivers fear they will struggle with the heat in the forthcoming heatwave

Fears bus drivers could collapse behind the wheel due to lack of air-conditioning in cabs

Police have cordoned off an extra 100 metres around a collapsed house in Thornton Heath amid fears of a fresh gas leak.

Fears of a new gas leak in Thornton Heath as police double cordon around collapsed house

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine

Large explosions rock Russian air base in Crimea

This photo released Tuesday, August 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad Syed, 51, who was taken into custody on Monday in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the last nine months

‘Motive unclear’ as man charged with killing fellow Muslims in Albuquerque

France Whale in Seine

Stranded whale lifted out of French river to be moved to saltwater basin

Taiwan’s military conducts artillery live-fire drills at Fangshan township in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, Tuesday, August 9, 2022

China reaffirms threat of military force to take control of Taiwan

Yaser Said walks into the courtroom for his trial, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the Frank Crowley Criminal Courts Building in Dallas

‘Abusive’ father who evaded police for 12 years convicted of killing daughters

Albuquerque Muslim Killings

Man charged with killing two Muslim men in US city

Emmett Till

Grand jury declines to indict woman whose accusation set off lynching in 1955

Albuquerque Muslim Killings

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Israel Palestinians

Militants killed by Israeli troops in West Bank as violence resumes

Kenya Elections

Kenya’s close presidential election draws fewer voters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London