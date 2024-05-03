China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway. Picture: Alamy / CSA

By Danielle De Wolfe

China has successfully launched its Chang'e-6 spacecraft in a bid to find water on the far side of the moon, as the Space Race 2.0 hots up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chang'e-6's mission is expected to last for around 53 days, with the craft aiming to collect around 2kg of material from the lunar surface.

The first of three unmanned missions by China ahead of a crewed space launch, the goal is to find vital resources - primarily water, on the far side of the moon.

China's manned mission will also look at the potential to build a base on the lunar south pole, with the Change-6 drilling 2 meters below the moon's surface.

The craft is set to land on the northeastern side of the South Pole - an area known as the Aitken Basin.

The Chang'e-6's mission is expected to last for around 53 days, with the craft hoping to collect around 2kg of material from the lunar surface. Picture: Chinese Space Agency

The basin the mission is targeting is thought to be the oldest impact crater in the solar system, measuring 2,500km wide and 8km deep. Picture: CSA

The basin is thought to be the oldest impact crater in the solar system, measuring 2,500km wide and 8km deep.

It was also the landing location for China's 2019 Change-4 mission, with the latest voyage collecting lunar material to identify why volcanic activity ceased in the area far sooner than its northern counterpart.

It's part of what's been dubbed the 'Space Race 2.0' - a new dawn in space exploration.

Whereas the first soviet-era Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s was a battle for technical supremacy, the Space Race of the 2020s is a race for resources.

Read more: Apple working to fix (un)alarming issue causing some iPhone users to have an unexpected lie-in

Read more: Police make 300 arrests at Columbia university Gaza protest after activists barricade themselves inside

"Today, we are transferring from an era of 'lunar exploration' to an era of 'lunar exploitation'," Professor Yang Yuguang of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation told CGTN.

It's part of what's been dubbed the 'Space Race 2.0' - a new dawn in space exploration. Picture: Alamy

"The reason is water.Water is not only drinkable for our astronauts but also very useful to be the raw material for making many things.

"Water is extremely important to set up a base on the lunar surface but also in the future, if we can utilise the large amount of water in the South Pole region of the moon, it is easier for us to make the propellants and other things for the deeper space missions."

It comes as a Tory MP was detained and deported from a Chinese-allied nation in East Africa after he was sanctioned by Beijing.

Tim Loughton, a senior member of the Home Affairs select committee, was kicked out of the East African nation of Djibouti while on a 24-hour visit.