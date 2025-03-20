China sparks international condemnation after executing four Canadians ‘by firing squad’ for drug crimes

20 March 2025, 15:56

China is believed to carry out more executions each year than all other countries combined (file image)
China is believed to carry out more executions each year than all other countries combined (file image). Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

China has sparked international outrage after executing four Canadians in recent months who faced accusations of drug smuggling.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Canada’s foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly said she and former prime minister Justin Trudeau had asked for clemency in the drug-related accusations involving the dual citizens.

Beijing's embassy in Ottawa said the executions were due to drug crimes and noted that China does not recognise dual citizenship.

"We strongly condemn the executions," Ms Joly told reporters in Ottawa.

"I asked personally for leniency ... They were all dual citizens."

Ms Joly said Canada consistently asks for clemency for Canadians facing the death penalty abroad.

Read more: Ruling out NATO membership is a 'gift to Russia', Zelenskyy warns, as Starmer says military plans 'coming into focus'

Read more: Top university mourns 'senseless tragedy' as second-year student 'killed by drug-driver' on Strand in central London

She said the families had asked the government to withhold details of the identity of the four individuals.

Amnesty International condemned the executions, saying: “These shocking and inhumane executions of Canadian citizens by Chinese authorities should be a wake-up call for Canada.”

China is believed to carry out more executions each year than the rest of the world combined but an exact figure is unknown. They typically execute people by firing squad.

Global Affairs spokeswoman Charlotte MacLeod said they continued to provide consular assistance to families and requested that the media respect their privacy.

She said Ottawa continued to advocate for clemency for Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian who was sentenced to death for drug smuggling.

"China always imposes severe penalties on drug-related crimes," a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy said.

"The facts of the crimes committed by the Canadian nationals involved in the cases are clear, and the evidence is solid and sufficient."

The embassy spokesperson said Beijing "fully guaranteed the rights and interests of the Canadian nationals concerned", and urged Canada's government to "stop making irresponsible remarks".

The two countries have some tensions. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian farm and food imports earlier this month, after Canada imposed duties in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EV) and steel and aluminium products. The tariffs add to global trade tensions amid rounds of tariff announcements by the United States, China, Canada and Mexico.

"China is sending us a message that we have to take steps if we want to see an improvement in the relationship," said a former Canadian ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques.

Ian Brodie, a former chief of staff to ex-Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, posted on social media that it turns out "agricultural tariffs weren't the worst part of the PRC (People's Republic of China) response to EV tariffs".

And opposition Conservative politician Michael Chong said "executing a number of Canadians in short order is unprecedented, and is clearly a sign that Beijing has no intention of improving relations with Canada".

China is Canada's second-largest trading partner, but relations have been bad since Canadian authorities arrested a former Huawei executive in 2018 who the US had charged with fraud.

China jailed two Canadians shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company's founder, on a US extradition request. They were sent back to Canada in 2021, the same day Ms Meng returned to China after reaching a deal with US authorities in her case.

Many countries called China's action "hostage politics", while China described the charges against Huawei and Ms Meng as a politically motivated attempt to hold back China's economic and technological development.

Amnesty International condemned the executions and noted that China executed thousands of people in 2023.

"These shocking and inhumane executions of Canadian citizens by Chinese authorities should be a wake-up call for Canada," the group's head for English-speaking Canada, Ketty Nivyabandi, said in a statement.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tommy Robinson

Inside Tommy Robinson's life behind bars, amid fears far-right activist 'could be killed by a lifer'

Zelenskyy and Starmer have both been discussing the Ukraine war on Thursday

Ruling out NATO membership is a 'gift to Russia', Zelenskyy warns, as Starmer says military plans 'coming into focus'

Bridget Phillipson

School smartphone ban to be scrutinised by government as pressure grows to tackle social media dangers

f

Just Stop Oil activists who planned to glue to themselves to Heathrow runways during 'summer of disruption' convicted

Screen grab of members of the House of Lords looking up during a protest in the chamber after protesters calling for the abolition of the unelected chamber started shouting, singing and throwing leaflets.

House of Lords suspended after protesters throw leaflets from public gallery

Aalia Mohamed

Top university mourns 'senseless tragedy' as second-year student 'killed by drug-driver' on Strand in central London

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon cleared in SNP finance probe, as estranged husband in court on embezzlement charge

Exclusive
The roof collapsed due to the fire.

'We need answers': Devastated family calls for more support after huge blaze destroys home

Kemi Badenoch

'Vote Labour, get trash,' warns Kemi Badenoch as she admits local elections will be 'extremely difficult' for Tories

Russia will hold further talks with the US either on Sunday or early next week

Russia says meeting with US set for Sunday or Monday, as Ukraine hits key airbases with 'massive' drone strike

The Bank of England has kept the base rate at 4.5%

Bank of England holds base rate at 4.5%, as Trump's tariffs spark 'global uncertainty'

Many children are missing school persistently

Number of children skipping school persistently hits record high, as heads say some parents 'see studies as optional'

Council Tax bill in the UK

Londoners to pay £444 less in council tax than those in the North East

Kiki died in the house fire

'Rest easy my gorgeous angel': Mother's tribute to girl, 4, killed in Northumberland house fire

Exclusive
Prospect Hospice in Swindon, during a visit by the Queen in January

'We're having to look at the services we can keep': Calls to exempt hospices from NI hike as operators sound alarm

Aalia Mahomed

Pictured: Student, 20, killed in horror 'drug driving' van crash on the Strand in central London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Herbert Smith Freehills, a law firm with offices around the world.

Top City law firm fined after making payments to Russian state-owned bank despite sanctions
A report claims police should make people give their biological sex, rather than their self-ascribed gender.

Police should record biological sex after arrests, minister says, after report claims criminals can pick their own gender
A crime scene remains in place.

Murder investigation underway after stabbing in Brixton as man arrested on the scene

Eddie Jordan

Formula One legend Eddie Jordan dies aged 76 following cancer battle

The landfill site in Fleetwood

'It smells so bad it's given me a headache': PM urged to 'stop the stink' by children studying near 'grim' landfill site
People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton Beach in the UK

Britain set for hottest day of the year so far as spring equinox brings temperatures of 21C
Young boys are being targeted in sextortion plots

British teenage boys targeted by Nigerian crime gangs in 'sextortion' plots

The RSPCA has called for cat cafes to be "phased out"

Cat cafes should be 'phased out' amid welfare concerns, says RSPCA

The visit came ahead of peacekeeping talks on Ukraine

PM makes rare visit to top-secret nuclear submarine as UK to host landmark peacekeeping talks on Ukraine
West Midlands Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigate a fatal collision between a police car and a pedestrian.

Man killed in horror collision with police car responding to 999 call in Birmingham

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales (left) shakes hands with the President of Estonia Alar Karis, at the Presidential Office in Tallinn

Prince William in Estonia to support British troops on Russian border and give backing to Ukraine
Prince William

Prince William to visit Estonia in show of support for British NATO troops manning border with Russia
One major question is whether the prince admitted to taking drugs on the form, which he later admitted in his memoir, Spare.

Harry’s US visa records released - but questions remain about drugs admission

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News