China pushes for 'support' in Afghanistan instead of imposing sanctions

China have advocated for development over sanctions in Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

China has called for international communities to provide 'support' in Afghanistan instead of imposing sanctions on the Taliban.

Beijing suggested giving the central Asian country the opportunity for positive developments to help it in moving forward.

"The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing.

"Imposing sanctions and pressure at every turn cannot solve the problem and will only be counterproductive," Mr Wang said.

China has accused the US of being "the main perpetrator" in the Afghan crisis, redoubling its harsh criticism of the country's actions, particularly its attempt to install a Western-style democracy.

Read more: Head of UK armed forces says too straight forward to paint Taliban as 'bad guys'

Read more: We will judge the Taliban on their 'actions rather than words' – PM

It comes after China said it was waiting for the establishment of an "open, inclusive, and widely representative" government in Afghanistan before it decided on the issue of recognition.

"If we are going to recognise a government, we will have to wait till the government is formed," another foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

"Only after that, will we come to the question of diplomatic recognition," Mr Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

Beijing long called for the US to leave Afghanistan, but has since condemned the "hasty" retreat of American forces for the current instability.

They have sought good relations with both the former Afghan government and the Taliban, hosting the group's top political leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, for talks with foreign minister Wang Yi late last month.

It was previously revealed that the Chinese embassy was one of very few remaining open in Afghanistan instead of leaving the country.

China has said it hopes to maintain friendly relations with the Taliban.