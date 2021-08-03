China to test entire Wuhan population of 11m after another Covid outbreak

3 August 2021, 10:06

Every resident in Wuhan will be given a Covid test.
Every resident in Wuhan will be given a Covid test. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

China is set to test all 11 million Wuhan residents after another Covid outbreak in the city where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019.

The National Health Commission reported eight cases in Wuhan on Tuesday, three of which being symptomatic and five asymptomatic, the Guardian reports.

Wuhan, a provincial capital in central China, is just the latest to undergo city-wide testing, following its first non-imported cases in more than a year.

Since the initial outbreak in the city, authorities have clamped down and controlled the disease whenever it pops up with quick lockdowns and mass testing to isolate infected people.

In the 24 hours to Monday evening, 90 new cases were reported across the whole country, 61 locally spread ones and 29 among people who had recently arrived from abroad.

It comes as China recently saw its worst outbreak of Covid-19 since its first wave.

Read more: China suffers biggest Covid outbreak since Wuhan

Thought to have originated in Nanjing airport, the virus has spread to at least 15 cities and five provinces.

Most of the local cases are still in the Jiangsu province, where it started, but the country's capital - Beijing - is among those with growing cases in recent days.

Authorities said the Delta variant was the reason behind the increase in infection rates, along with tourism.

Government-affiliated scientists have said that Chinese vaccines are less effective against the new strains but still offer some protection.

Only Chinese vaccines are currently being given in China, where authorities say more than 1.6 billion doses have been administered.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Wildfires

Turkish president faces mounting criticism over deadly wildfires
Amman carried out his attack in February 2020

Streatham attacker signalled he wanted to 'kill the Queen' before prison release
Virus Outbreak China County Testing

China orders mass testing in Wuhan as Covid-19 outbreak spreads
Resorts have been engulfed with flames

Fires engulf Mediterranean resorts as Greece sees worst heatwave for 30 years
Vitaly Shishov

Belarusian activist found dead in Ukrainian capital

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus sprinter says she would have faced punishment at home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's reported Boris Johnson's rejected the idea of an amber travel watchlist being brought in this week.

James O'Brien's epic take on Boris Johnson's traffic light travel rules
The minister confirmed there were no plans for vaccine passports in pubs

Vaccine passports will not be required for pubs, minister tells LBC
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan was speaking to LBC

'It's safe to go back to the office,' minister tells LBC after Rishi comments
'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health
Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London