China’s newest nuclear-powered submarine 'sinks in Wuhan shipyard' as navy covers incident up for months

27 September 2024, 08:38 | Updated: 27 September 2024, 08:40

Satellite images from Planet Labs from June appear to show cranes at the Wuchang shipyard
Satellite images from Planet Labs from June appear to show cranes at the Wuchang shipyard. Picture: Reuters

By Henry Moore

A high-tech nuclear-powered Chinese submarine has sunk, with the Communist Party covering it up for months, according to US officials.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chinese navy was reportedly left desperately trying to cover up the incident and stop foreign governments from discovering the sub’s wreckage.

The attack submarine was the first of its new Zhou-class line of vessels, characterised by an X shape at its head, being built in a Wuhan shipyard

“It’s not surprising that the PLA Navy would try to conceal the fact that their new first-in-class nuclear-powered attack submarine sank pierside,” said the senior US defence official.

Satellite imagery captured by Maxar Technologies showed the sub docked in the shipyard in March.

Later photos taken in June revealed the nuclear sub never returned to the Wuhan dock.

"We are not familiar with the situation you mentioned and currently have no information to provide," the Chinese official said.

The sub appeared to sink between March and June
The sub appeared to sink between March and June. Picture: Reuters

The missing sub was first noticed by Tom Shugart, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.

He told CNN: “I’ve never seen a bunch of cranes clustered around (one spot).

“If you go back and look at historical imagery, you can see one crane, but not a bunch clustered there.

“Usually, those submarines, after they get launched, they’re there at the shipyard for several months in outfitting. And it wasn’t there anymore,” Shugart continued.

It is unknown if the ship was carrying nuclear fuel, but US officials have speculated it was.

Chinese destroyer Nanchang (163)
Chinese destroyer Nanchang (163). Picture: Getty

It is also unknown if any military personnel died when the sub sank.

“In addition to the obvious questions about training standards and equipment quality, the incident raises deeper questions about the PLA’s internal accountability and oversight of China’s defense industry, which has long been plagued by corruption,” the US official continued.

This comes as the Chinese government turns its focus to improving its aging stock of submarines.

The country is reportedly building a whole new line of submarines in a bid to deter aggression from abroad.

Artem Chigvintsev

Ex-Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence after domestic violence charges dropped

Lebanon Israel

Netanyahu vows to use ‘full force’ against Hezbollah and dims ceasefire hopes

Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy
Baldwin Set Shooting

Judge considers retrial of armourer in fatal film set shooting by Alec Baldwin

A cyber attack has hit public wifi at some of the biggest railways stations in the UK

Man arrested after Britain's biggest train stations hit by cyber attack as passengers shown terrorism message
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Zelensky visits Washington as election year divide grows over Ukraine war

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan avoid trial after agreeing divorce settlement

A mother of five has die after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure

Devastating final words 'second mum' told woman, 33, before she died from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK
Charlie Mullins (l) who has put his home on the market ahead of the budget

'Britain's richest plumber' Charlie Mullins says he left country due to Labour 'letting in all the illegals'
Baroness Warsi

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi steps down from 'hypocritical' Conservatives as she claims party has moved 'too far right'

