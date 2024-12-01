Two children including baby among six hospitalised after car crash at Christmas market

Two children including a baby have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a Christmas market in Gloucestershire, police say. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Two children including a baby have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a Christmas market in Gloucestershire, police say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Avon and Somerset Police was called to a report of a low-speed collision on the High Street, in Chipping Sodbury, South Gloucestershire, around noon on Sunday.

The driver is believed to be a man in his 80s who collided with seven people when trying to leave a parking space.

Neither child nor any other pedestrian has life-changing or life-threatening injuries according to the force.

Read More: Murder probe in south-east London after woman in her 60s found stabbed to death with man, 61, arrested

Read More: Kirstie Allsopp claims Gregg Wallace told her 'totally unprofessional' story on set, as he slams 'middle-class women'

Five land ambulances, an air ambulance and several other resources were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Emergency services have attended the scene of a collision on Chipping Sodbury High Street.

"Police were called at midday on Sunday 1 December to a report of a car in a collision with pedestrians while manoeuvring out of a parking space.

"The driver – believed to be a man in his eighties – and seven pedestrians (five adults and two children) were assessed by ambulance crew at the scene.

"Two young children, including a baby, and four adults, including the driver, went to hospital. Two other adults were discharged at the scene by medics.

"We’d like to reassure people that despite the large emergency response no one is currently described as having either life-threatening or life-changing injuries.Officers left the scene at about 2pm.

"If you saw what happened, or who have any footage which could help, and have not spoken with officers at the scene, please call 101 and give the reference 5224315536"