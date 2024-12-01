Two children including baby among six hospitalised after car crash at Christmas market

1 December 2024, 20:21

Two children including a baby have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a Christmas market in Gloucestershire, police say.
Two children including a baby have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a Christmas market in Gloucestershire, police say. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Two children including a baby have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a Christmas market in Gloucestershire, police say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Avon and Somerset Police was called to a report of a low-speed collision on the High Street, in Chipping Sodbury, South Gloucestershire, around noon on Sunday.

The driver is believed to be a man in his 80s who collided with seven people when trying to leave a parking space.

Neither child nor any other pedestrian has life-changing or life-threatening injuries according to the force.

Read More: Murder probe in south-east London after woman in her 60s found stabbed to death with man, 61, arrested

Read More: Kirstie Allsopp claims Gregg Wallace told her 'totally unprofessional' story on set, as he slams 'middle-class women'

Five land ambulances, an air ambulance and several other resources were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Emergency services have attended the scene of a collision on Chipping Sodbury High Street.

"Police were called at midday on Sunday 1 December to a report of a car in a collision with pedestrians while manoeuvring out of a parking space.

"The driver – believed to be a man in his eighties – and seven pedestrians (five adults and two children) were assessed by ambulance crew at the scene.

"Two young children, including a baby, and four adults, including the driver, went to hospital. Two other adults were discharged at the scene by medics.

"We’d like to reassure people that despite the large emergency response no one is currently described as having either life-threatening or life-changing injuries.Officers left the scene at about 2pm.

"If you saw what happened, or who have any footage which could help, and have not spoken with officers at the scene, please call 101 and give the reference 5224315536"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

My Chemical Romance pose for photographers in 2005 (Jeff Christensen/AP)

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dies aged 44

South Korea Plastic Pollution Treaty

Negotiators fail to reach an agreement on plastic pollution treaty

A elderly white man can be seen wearing a dark flat cap, a brown jacket, a brown scarf and a black rucksack.

Police looking for man suspected of public order offence at pro-Palestine protest

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory

The Syrian military rushed in reinforcements and struck Idlib city on Sunday in an attempt to stop insurgents from advancing further.

Syria launches counter-attacks after rebels seize Aleppo in brutal surprise offensive

Israel Lebanon

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, but tense ceasefire holds

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin signs off record Russian defence spending

Anti-crime campaigner Dr Lawrence Newport left the bike outside of Scotland Yard with a tracking device attached.

Police fail to find bike stolen outside Scotland Yard, as officers close case despite tracker

Kirstie Allsopp has criticised Gregg Wallace

Kirstie Allsopp claims Gregg Wallace told her 'totally unprofessional' story on set, as he slams 'middle-class women'

A Syrian army armoured vehicle abandoned in the village of Hass, south-west of Aleppo

Syria launches counter-attacks in bid to halt insurgents’ surprise advance

Tyler Kerry was found dead in Antalya

Shock as British tourist, 20, dies after being found at bottom of lift shaft in Turkey on family holiday

Opposition fighters stand on top of a captured Syrian army in the town of Maarat al-Numan, south-west of Aleppo

Syria sends in reinforcements to stop insurgents advancing after seizing Aleppo

File photo of trucks waiting to carry aid supplies near the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip

UN halts aid deliveries via main route into Gaza amid gang looting threat as experts raise famine fears

The speed limits will be considered by Birmingham council on Tuesday.

Birmingham pushes to cut speed limit to 20mph across the entire city

Protesters run away from police in Tbilisi as they rally in protest at the Georgian government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the EU for four years

More than 40 injured in Georgia during protests over suspension of EU talks

A displaced family sit round the fire in their tent at a camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

UN halts aid convoys through main Gaza crossing because of looting dangers

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Groucho Club

Man arrested after 'woman raped' at Soho's famous Groucho Club, as celebrity haunt remains closed
Surbiton Railway Station, Surbiton, London

Two teenage boys charged after police officers 'doused with chemicals at London railway station'
Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was one of a number of people taken to hospital after the incident

Mother recounts horror 16-hour journey to reach dying daughter after mass methanol poisoning in Laos
Russia will to raise is military spending

Russia hikes military spending to record levels as defence outgoings close to a third of entire budget
Pat McFadden has vowed to reform 'the machine of government'

'The system has to work differently': Minister vows to 'reform the machine of government' as Starmer looks to reset
Peter Ford has warned that the Syrian war could trigger a fresh wave of refugees

Syrian Islamist rebel attacks could trigger 'flood' of refugees, former British ambassador warns
Jenny Cawson and Tariq Sinada

'We're desperate for news': Family's plea as British couple still missing after yacht sank in the Red Sea
A family displaced from the northern Gaza Strip sit round a fire in their tent at a camp in Deir al-Balah

Two children among six people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip

Elon Musk may be planning to give Nigel Farage's Reform Party a large donation

Could Elon Musk give Nigel Farage's Reform party a huge cash injection in a bid to reshape British politics?
Gregg Wallace has hit out at accusations against him

Gregg Wallace blames 'middle class women of a certain age' for accusations of misconduct against him

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News