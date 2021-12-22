Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

22 December 2021, 11:45 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 11:48

Sally Ann Howes in a scene from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 1968
Sally Ann Howes in a scene from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 1968. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Actress Sally Ann Howes, best known for her role as Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91.

She had a stage, television and film career that spanned more than six decades and died three months after the death of her husband of more than 48 years.

She passed away on Sunday Dec 19.

Actress Sally Ann Howes has died at the age of 91
Actress Sally Ann Howes has died at the age of 91. Picture: Alamy

Her nephew Toby, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty Sally Ann Howes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday.

"My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side.”

Sally was born in St John’s Wood, London, in 1930 to musical comedy performer Bobby Howes and Patricia Malone, a singer and actor.

During her six-decade career, she was nominated for a Tony award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical in 1963 for her performance in Brigadoon.

in 1958, she took over from Julie Andrews as Eliza Doolittle, the flower girl who becomes a lady, in the stage show of My Fair Lady.

In 1967, she began filming Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, where she played the daughter of a confectionery magnate.

Tributes have been paid after the star's death was announced.

Olivier nominated actress Emma Williams described her as 'the epitome of class'.

She said: "Sad news today about Sally Ann Howes, the original and best Truly Scrumptious. She was the epitome of class, a generous and kindly soul who offered the sweetest words of advice and support to me when I met her. I will forever be grateful."

The estate of actor Kenny Moore's Twitter page wrote: "Saddened by the news of the passing of dear #SallyAnnHowes. Sally and Kenny were friends throughout their lives, as too was @ImAngelaDouglas.

"Sally and her late husband, #DouglasRae were later witnesses at Angela and Bill Bryden’s wedding. Our thoughts are with their families."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Wales imposes rule of six on hospitality and slashes size of large events

The Minister of State for Care and Mental Health has told the public to "think about" New Year Eve plans

Health minister tells LBC: Don't plan NYE party if you can't change plans quickly

Passengers are being warned of short notice cancellations amid a Covid staffing crisis this Christmas

Christmas rail crisis as Covid hits staff and firms warn of 'short notice cancellations'

The Netherlands has already brought in tough restrictions with a lockdown announced on Monday

What restrictions have European countries imposed to tackle Omicron?

Workers in Wales could be fined £60 for going to their office under new coronavirus laws

Welsh workers could be fined £60 for going to the office but can still go to the pub

One in 10 college and university staff have directly experienced workplace sexual violence in the past five years

Universities are 'failing to tackle endemic levels' of sexual violence on campus

The self-isolation period can be reduced by taking two lateral flow tests.

Covid self-isolation period cut from 10 days to seven in bid to save Christmas

John Apter has been suspended from his role.

Police Federation chair suspended over sexual misconduct claims

Scotland has introduced fresh Covid restrictions.

Analysis: 'Devil is in the detail' of Covid funding for Scotland

The Met referred itself to the IOPC

Met refers itself to police watchdog over Downing Street party allegations

New images of Harvey leaving a nightclub have been released

New images of missing Harvey Parker, 20, released as family 'increasingly concerned' for his welfare
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been forced to close Cinderella until the new year.

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'devastated' after Cinderella postponed over Covid

Boris Johnson confirmed no more Covid rules before Christmas

'Go ahead with your plans': Boris Johnson confirms no new Covid restrictions for Christmas

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks to reporters

WHO warning over Xmas plans: An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled

Rishi Sunak has pledged hundreds of millions for hospitality businesses

Covid support: What has Sunak announced and which companies can get help?

Nicola Sturgeon has slashed the size of events and asked people to limit socialising after Christmas

Sturgeon says 'stay at home as much as possible' and imposes strict limits on event crowds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, left, during the trial over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences for men accused of MH17 downing
Demonstrators protest in Tripoli

Libyan parliament says it is ‘impossible’ to hold presidential vote
South African researcher

South African Covid-19 cases drop may show Omicron peak has passed
Jade scavengers in Hpakant

Landslide in Myanmar jade mining area leaves dozens missing

Medical staff

This year on track to surpass 2020 as deadliest in US history
Carrie Lam

Hong Kong’s leader in Beijing to report on ‘patriots only’ poll
Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the changes on Tuesday.

Germany limits private gatherings in lead up to New Year under fresh Covid measures
Biden

Biden pledges 500 million free Covid-19 tests to counter Omicron
Virus Outbreak Omicron

‘Another storm coming’ as Omicron surges in Europe

Ghislaine Maxwell

Jury seeks transcripts of accusers’ claims at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas
James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering
SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims
North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP

North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP
Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'
'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police