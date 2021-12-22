Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes in a scene from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 1968. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Actress Sally Ann Howes, best known for her role as Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91.

She had a stage, television and film career that spanned more than six decades and died three months after the death of her husband of more than 48 years.

She passed away on Sunday Dec 19.

Her nephew Toby, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty Sally Ann Howes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday.

"My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side.”

Sally was born in St John’s Wood, London, in 1930 to musical comedy performer Bobby Howes and Patricia Malone, a singer and actor.

During her six-decade career, she was nominated for a Tony award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical in 1963 for her performance in Brigadoon.

in 1958, she took over from Julie Andrews as Eliza Doolittle, the flower girl who becomes a lady, in the stage show of My Fair Lady.

In 1967, she began filming Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, where she played the daughter of a confectionery magnate.

Tributes have been paid after the star's death was announced.

Olivier nominated actress Emma Williams described her as 'the epitome of class'.

She said: "Sad news today about Sally Ann Howes, the original and best Truly Scrumptious. She was the epitome of class, a generous and kindly soul who offered the sweetest words of advice and support to me when I met her. I will forever be grateful."

The estate of actor Kenny Moore's Twitter page wrote: "Saddened by the news of the passing of dear #SallyAnnHowes. Sally and Kenny were friends throughout their lives, as too was @ImAngelaDouglas.

"Sally and her late husband, #DouglasRae were later witnesses at Angela and Bill Bryden’s wedding. Our thoughts are with their families."