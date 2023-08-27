Man jailed for stealing 144 chocolate bars in brazen sweet heist caught on camera

A man who was jailed after an incredible 144-bar chocolate stealing spree was caught on camera during the sugar heist. Picture: Sussex Police

By Chay Quinn

A man who was jailed after an incredible 144-bar chocolate stealing spree was caught on camera during the sugar heist.

Jordan Thomson was jailed for 22 weeks at Crawley Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to the haul that would have put Willy Wonka to shame.

The 144 bars included well-loved brands which were stocked at the Co-op store in New Broadway, Worthing.

In total, Thomson made away with 48 Twix bars, 48 Snickers bars, 24 Yorkies and even 24 of the divisive coconut chocolate bar Bounty.

The brazen shoplifter also took 10 jars of coffee, five packs of washing detergent, two bottles of vodka and meat from various other stores in the Worthing area.

The 30-year-old admitted six counts of theft to the tune of £357.40 worth of goods.

Police Sergeant Sam Milsom, of the Response Investigations Team, said: “A number of our officers worked with great efficiency – assisted by our Business Crime Team – to present a case to the Crown Prosecution Service in a timely manner.

"This meant we were able to secure charges against a prolific offender and prevent further loss to businesses in Adur and Worthing.

“I hope Thomson learns from his previous mistakes and gets the support he needs to put a stop to his criminality, which causes so much harm to the business community.”

Shoplifting made headlines recently when gangs of youth descended on Oxford Street, London in a raid coordinated on TikTok.

Mayhem continued into the evening on Oxford Street earlier this month as flocks of youths have clashed with the police after a social media call for a "shoplifting rampage".

Footage captured by LBC showed flocks of youths running in the middle of Oxford Street as bystanders watch on.

It came after videos appeared on TikTok promoting plans for a "mass shoplifting" event at 3pm on Wednesday, resulting in multiple clashes between the police and youths on the central London street.

Earlier in the month, a brawl between police officers and young people broke out on the street as a result of the 'event' circulating online.

Nine people were arrested following the incident, and the Metropolitan Police also issued 34 people with dispersal notices.

Other footage taken by LBC showed two young men being detained on Oxford Street, with police slamming one person to the ground, as part of the early August carnage.

Four more officers worked to keep another young man restrained outside McDonald's on the street.