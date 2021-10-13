Chris Eubank's Louis Vuitton bag mugged by 'Britain's most brazen' thief

Chris Eubank had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen in London attack. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Former professional boxer Chris Eubank has told how a well-dressed thief stole his signature Louis Vuitton bag in broad daylight.

The 55-year-old dubbed the criminal "Britain's most brazen" thief for tackling him outside a bank in west London.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Mr Eubank warned anyone could fall victim to the attack, admitting he was "stunned".

He also said the crook "couldn't have known" who he was because he "wouldn't have tried it".

The ex-WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion said the thief's "eyes were on the prize" - his signature Louis Vuitton bag which is no longer made by the designer.

It is one of five the star has owned since 1992.

Mr Eubank said he was tackled outside a Barclays branch in Edgware Road on Tuesday, at around 1.30pm, when the suspect ran from behind and ripped the £400 brown clutch bag from under his arm.

He told The Standard: "I couldn’t believe it. I was stunned.

"It was over in seconds and he was down the road like a sprinter with a baton.

"I didn't even think of chasing him at first such was the shock.

"I only saw the back of his head so I didn't see his complexion. He was rather well-dressed with smart jeans."

Mr Eubank briefly followed the suspect round the corner, but he escaped pretty quickly.

"I thought, 'he must be the country’s most brazen crook'," said Mr Eubank.

Scotland Yard confirmed they received a report of the bag snatch.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 12 police received a report of a bag snatch at Edgware Road, W2.

"The male victim was walking along Edgware Road when a bag he was holding under his arm was snatched. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

"No persons were injured. There have been no arrests."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.