Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

20 January 2023, 20:58 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 21:10

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern
Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Education minister Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as the new prime minister of New Zealand.

Mr Hipkins, 44, was the only candidate to enter the race to replace Ms Ardern.

He must still get an endorsement on Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament but that is just a formality.

Mr Hipkins was first elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008.

He became a household name fronting the government's response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for Covid in November 2020.

He is currently minister for the Police, Education, Public Service and serves as leader of the House.

Read more: 'I no longer have enough in the tank': Jacinda Ardern steps down as New Zealand PM

Chris Hipkins is education minister in New Zealand
Chris Hipkins is education minister in New Zealand. Picture: Getty

It comes after Ms Ardern shocked the nation of five million people on Thursday when she announced she was resigning after five-and-a-half years in the top role.

She said she "no longer has enough in the tank" to do the role justice.

The outgoing prime minister, who was elected to the role at the age of 37 in October 2017, made history as the world's youngest female head of government.

The next year, Ms Ardern made history again by giving birth while in office - making her the world's second elected head of government to do so.

With Thursday's announcement, Ms Ardern called for a general election on October 14.

