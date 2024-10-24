Sir Chris Hoy 'blown away by love and support' after sharing terminal cancer diagnosis - in emotional new update to fans

24 October 2024, 20:12 | Updated: 24 October 2024, 20:18

Sir Chris Hoy has shared an update on Instagram
Sir Chris Hoy has shared an update on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Chris Hoy has released a message to fans in which he said he will live with stage four cancer for "the rest of his life".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's most successful Olympian shocked the sporting world last weekend when he revealed he had terminal cancer in an interview with The Sunday Times - after announcing in February that he had been diagnosed with the disease.

The 48-year-old told his Instagram followers he was "so grateful to everyone for their incredible kindness and support" after revealing the stage four diagnosis.

Hoy also admitted the diagnosis came as a "huge shock" to him and his family - however he stressed he had a "deep resolve" to turn the news into "something more positive".

In the caption he said: "I’ve been utterly blown by the love and support that we’ve received this week following my announcement that my cancer is stage 4.

"I understand there has been a massive increase in men seeking advice about prostate cancer in the last few days and that’s been a huge comfort to us, to know that hopefully many lives could be saved by early testing.

"As the video explains, I’ve written a book called ALL THAT MATTERS, it’s about how we’ve coped with the diagnosis and found hope and the resolve to keep pushing on.

"I’m really proud of it and I hope it can help anyone facing any sort of challenge in their life, not just cancer.

"It’s also been a chance to spread the word about my charity event taking place next year called ‘Tour de 4’, I can’t wait to tell you more about this in due course.

"The book is coming out in November. To pre-order All That Matters, or for further information please see link in my bio. And if you’d like to watch the full video you can find it on my Highlights.

"Thanks everyone ❤️ #AllThatMatters #TourDe4

Chris Hoy at the Paris Olympic Games
Chris Hoy at the Paris Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

Previosuly, his wife Lady Sarra Hoy also said Sir Chris's announcement that his condition is terminal is "likely to save countless lives".

Writing on Instagram, Lady Sarra said the couple, who married in Edinburgh 14 years ago and have two children, are "excited about the future" and have "so many more adventures planned".

Sharing a photo of herself with Sir Chris on holiday, she said messages of support have been "like a soothing balm to the soul".

She wrote: "Completely overwhelmed by your kind, thoughtful and helpful messages. Many people say they don't know what to say - that's ok, you don't need to have the words - just taking the time to message has been like a soothing balm to the soul. Thank you.

"I've been told that men seeking advice about prostate cancer is up seven fold and that Chris's story is likely to save countless lives. This takes my breath away.

"Life is wonderful. We are excited about the future. We have so many more adventures planned... And I am so fortunate to get to do it all with @chrishoy1 - the most incredible person I've ever met.

"Watching him on the BBC at the weekend was like watching a masterclass in strength of character, dignity and humility.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again - he truly is my real life superhero."

Her comments came after the founder of the charity Prostate Scotland also praised Sir Chris for speaking publicly about his condition, saying it will "undoubtedly" have an impact on awareness of the disease.

Sir Chris Hoy with his gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics
Sir Chris Hoy with his gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics. Picture: Alamy

Professor Alan McNeill, a consultant urological surgeon at NHS Lothian, said: "What he has done, I presume he has done specifically to try to help others, so I think he has to be admired and thanked for his courage in doing that, because he has a young family and it is not easy.

"But in doing so there is no question that it has raised the issue up the agenda."

Sir Chris's diagnosis came after his father and grandfather were both diagnosed with the disease, with Prof McNeill urging other men with a family history of prostate cancer to get tested in a bid to catch any cases early.

Read more: Ministers reject calls for slavery reparations as Starmer heads for crunch talks with Commonwealth leaders

Read more: Helicopter and drones deployed as search continues for walker Joanne Jones who has been missing since Monday

He said: "If Chris Hoy can spare others with a similar family history then he will have done a great thing, another great thing."

In a statement on Instagram on Thursday, Sir Chris said he was "blown away" by the public reaction.

"I've been utterly blown away by the love and support that we've received this week following my announcement that my cancer is stage 4.

"I understand there has been a massive increase in men seeking advice about prostate cancer in the last few days and that's been a huge comfort to us, to know that hopefully many lives could be saved by early testing."

