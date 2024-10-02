Met Police marksman to face trial over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

The 24-year old was shot in the head with a single gunshot wound after a pursuit in Streatham Hill and later died in hospital. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

A Metropolitan Police marksman is due to go on trial later over the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba.

Martyn Blake, 40, is accused of the murder of 24-year-old Mr Kaba in south London on September 6 2022.

Mr Kaba died after being shot once in the head through the windscreen of an Audi car in Kirstall Gardens, Streatham.

Blake, who in the case was formerly referred to as NX121, has denied the charge against him.

His trial is being heard before Mr Justice Goss at the Old Bailey and is expected to go on for up to three weeks.

On Wednesday, a jury is expected to be sworn in before prosecutor Tom Little KC opens the case against Blake.

First Anniversary Of Death Of Chris Kaba. Picture: Getty

Back in March, after six months of considering the evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service decided to charge Mr Blake with murder.

During a previous hearing at the Central Criminal Court, Patrick Gibbs KC, who is defending Blake through his murder charge, had argued his identity should be kept secret to protect against threats to his life and his wider family.

But in October, several media organisations challenged the decision to keep NX121 anonymous, arguing it would set a precedent which could exacerbate a decline of public trust in the justice system.

Family of Chris Kaba make statement after 24-year-old died in police shooting

Kaba's family spoke about the impact of his death a year after the shooting.

They said they are worried about receiving "another call" when their children leave the house.

His father said he has "lost the taste for life".

Speaking to LBC, Prosper Kaba said: "We as a family - we think that six months is too much.

"The killer, if he was not an Officer, he should be in prison. Why is it taking long for justice? Do we need two justice for one country - or one justice for everyone?"

Chris’ mother, Helen Kaba added: "Everything has been stopped. We cannot do nothing - because we are thinking every day, every single day, we are thinking about Chris.

"What will happen exactly in this case? Because they are taking too long - but we need answers.

"This was the happiest boy, happiest man, father to be - he deserved life."

His parents described the sadness they have for their baby granddaughter, who was born months after her father was killed.

Nick Ferrari reads out the name of the officer charged with murdering Chris Kaba

Last September, dozens of officers handed in their weapons to protest the decision to charge a colleague with the murder of Kaba.

The army had to be placed on standby as a result.

Between April and December 2023, the Met lost over 250 authorised firearms officers - one in 10 - compared to only 22 in the year leading up to March 2023, according to figures in The Times.

As of December, the most recent available data, there are 2,339 officers carrying firearms compared with a high of 2,864 in March 2020.

Hundreds of officers also left for other reasons, including resource allocation and disciplinary protocols.

Sir Mark Rowley, the commissioner for the Met Police had attempted to put a stop to the revolt by pledging to push for new safeguards, such as fewer and quicker investigations into alleged police wrongdoings and stronger recognition of the need for self-defence.