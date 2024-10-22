Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death

22 October 2024, 10:59 | Updated: 22 October 2024, 11:47

Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death
Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death. Picture: Alamy / CPS / Family Handout

By Fraser Knight and Danielle de Wolfe

Chris Kaba was a "core member" of one of London's most dangerous gangs and was accused of being involved in two shootings in less than a week before he was killed by a police marksman, it can now be reported.

A restriction against the publication of some details about his background has been lifted after the armed officer, Martyn Blake, was yesterday cleared of murder by a jury.

Earlier this year, three other members of the 67 gang from Brixton Hill were jailed for a nightclub shooting which took place just days before Kaba, 24, was shot dead following a police pursuit.

Shemiah Bell, Marcus Pottinger and Connel Bamgboye were convicted in February this year after a man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs outside the Oval Space club in Hackney on 30 August 2022.

Brandon Malutshi was shot twice in the leg with a revolver after a gunman, believed to be Kaba, opened fire on the dancefloor of The Oval Space, in Hackney, east London.

Shots were also fired on the road outside the venue as the victim attempted to escape during the early hours of August 30, 2022.

CPS footage shows moment Chris Kaba shoots rival in nightclub

During that trial, the court heard the alleged gunman, who couldn’t be identified at the time, had died before facing court.

The dead gunman was Chris Kaba.

On 5 September, marksman Martyn Blake fired a fatal shot through the windscreen of an Audi being driven by Chris Kaba which had been linked to the shooting in Hackney as well as another shooting in Brixton the night before.

Kaba, whose street name was "Itch", was shot in the head by Mr Blake, 40, as he tried to evade police in Streatham, south London.

The vehicle had previously been linked to a shooting in Bromley, southeast London, on 22 May 2022.

The incident saw two individuals targeted with a shotgun, the Old Bailey heard in legal argument - evidence that was not heard by the jury as part of the Met officer's murder trial.

Police bodycam shows moment Chris Kaba is shot

The Crown Prosecution Service released footage featuring police bodycam video from multiple angles following the verdict.

In the footage, police can be seen swarming around Mr Kaba’s car. Two officers can be heard shouting “show me your hands”.

There is another shout of “show me your hands” while the car moves forwards and backwards.

Sergeant Blake’s trial heard he wasn’t aware of who the driver was or its link to the nightclub shooting when he took the shot.

It can now be revealed that Kaba had previously been arrested for a string of offences and would have stood trial alongside fellow gang members involved in the August 30 shooting had he still been alive.

Kaba was arrested in 2020, serving five months jail for failing to stop and possession of a knife.

Police marksman made ‘huge sacrifice’ in wake of fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Following the police marksman's acquittal, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the officer involved had made a "huge sacrifice" in the wake of events.

It follows comments from Suella Braverman speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast in which she praised the 'courageous' Met marksman, claiming that he 'should never have been charged' with murder.

It comes as protests took place outside the Old Bailey on Monday evening following the acquittal of the Met marksman.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the court with Chris Kaba's family after the marksman who fatally shot him was cleared of murder.

Firearms officer, Martyn Blake, was acquitted by a jury at the Old Bailey after around three and a half hours of deliberation on Monday.

