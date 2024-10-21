Protesters gather outside Old Bailey following murder acquittal of Met marksman who shot dead Chris Kaba

Protests. Picture: Getty/handout

By Flaminia Luck

Protests have erupted outside the Old Bailey following the acquittal of a Met marksman who fatally shot dead Chris Kaba.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the court with Chris Kaba's family after the marksman who fatally shot him was cleared of murder.

Firearms officer, Martyn Blake, was acquitted by a jury at the Old Bailey after around three and a half hours of deliberation on Monday.

Mr Blake, 40, stood trial after shooting the 24-year-old through the front windscreen of an Audi Q8 in Streatham, south-east London, in September 2022.

More than 100 people gathered outside the Old Bailey. Picture: Getty

Supporters of Chris Kaba outside the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

On Monday evening, more than 100 people gathered outside the Old Bailey, where a number of speakers demanded "justice" for Mr Kaba and his family.

A banner was held that said "We Keep Each Other Safe", as well as placards saying "Justice for Chris Kaba".

Chants of "Say his name - Chris Kaba" and "No justice - no peace" were heard outside the Central Criminal Court on Monday evening as police closed off the road to traffic.

Family and supporters of Chris Kaba holding plakcards outside the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

Protesters outside the Old Bailey. Picture: Getty

'Injustice'

Mr Kaba's family said they are "devastated" and feel "the deep pain of injustice".

They said the verdict was a failure "for all those affected by police violence", adding that "no family should endure the unimaginable grief we have faced".

In a statement issued by campaign group Inquest, Mr Kaba's family said they would "continue fighting for Chris, for justice, and for real change".

Helen Lumuanganu (left), the mother of Chris Kaba, arriving at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

Prosper Kaba, the father of Chris Kaba, arriving at court. Picture: Alamy

After Martyn Blake was cleared, video footage was released showing the events that unfolded on September 5 2022.

The Crown Prosecution Service released footage featuring police bodycam video from multiple angles. In the video police can be seen swarming around Mr Kaba’s car. Two officers can be heard shouting “show me your hands”.

There is another shout of “show me your hands” while the car moves forwards and backwards.

A single shot rings out and someone can be heard shouting “ we've got shots fired, shots fired.”

A cry of “where from, where from” is then heard, before someone answers “round the front” – followed by shouts of “first aid, first aid”.

Breaking: Officer who shot Chris Kaba cleared of murder

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct will now consider whether Mr Blake should face a disciplinary hearing.

Mr Blake had never fired a gun at a human being, or seen a gun fired at a human being, before the night Mr Kaba died.

Jurors heard that those close to Mr Blake had been hesitant about him becoming a police marksman but that he felt it was "the best job" in the Metropolitan Police.

Police bodycam shows moment Chris Kaba is shot

The jury of nine men and three women had asked to make a statement to the court alongside their verdict, but permission was denied by Mr Justice Goss.

Official figures show that in England and Wales in the year to March 2023 there were 18,395 police firearms operations.

Police weapons were deliberately fired at 10 of these incidents, resulting in three fatalities.