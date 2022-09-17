Protesters gather outside Met Police HQ over killing of unarmed black man Chris Kaba

17 September 2022, 16:53 | Updated: 17 September 2022, 17:01

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Scotland Yard
Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Scotland Yard.

By Daisy Stephens

Crowds of protesters have gathered outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London to protest against racism and police brutality.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Protesters held signs reading 'Justice for Chris Kaba' and 'We stand for black lives'.

Politicians including Jeremy Corbyn joined the protest outside Scotland Yard.

Protests also took place in Manchester, Brighton and Cardiff.

Jefferson Bosela, the family spokesman and Mr Kaba's cousin, told LBC the demonstration was "protesting against the injustice that we feel has" taken place.

Read more: Met firearms officers threaten to disarm in row over Chris Kaba shooting

Read more: Policewoman suffers life changing injures after two officers stabbed in Leicester Square

Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old unarmed black man, was shot dead by a Met officer on September 5.

On Friday the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) gave an update into their investigation, saying the family would be given the opportunity to see video footage from the incident but warning the probe would take six to nine months to conclude.

Hundreds gathered outside Scotland Yard in central London
Hundreds gathered outside Scotland Yard in central London.

Mr Bosela said the timeframe was "ridiculous".

"Personally I don't think it should take six to nine months for a case that I believe is quite straightforward, especially if you have all the evidence there, and I know a lot of people support me in that belief that six to nine months lacks the urgency that we feel this case should have," he said.

"They haven't explained the milestones, why it's going to take six to nine months, they just gave us a figure which could have been plucked out of thin air."

Read more: Serving Met officer charged with having sex with schoolgirl and 12 other child sex offences

Read more: New Met Police commissioner 'must get rid of a quarter of top officers', says report

He said the police needed to "justify" why it would take that long and give the family monthly updates on the progress of the investigation.

"It sounds like they're trying to pacify us," he said.

"It seems like [the investigation] is not really being taken seriously and that doesn't just anger me and my family but also the local community, the wider public, who are heavily invested in this case because they feel like Chris... was one of their own."

Chris Kaba was unarmed when he was shot
Chris Kaba was unarmed when he was shot.

Mr Bosela also said the family were going to see the video footage on Wednesday but "that's not the end of the case" for them, claiming the Met could be selective about what footage they release.

"For us that's not the end of the case, because I feel like with footage you can show people what you want and when we don't get to see all the footage it's easy to create a picture, or create a narrative, with the footage, or the selective footage that you've shown," he said.

He said the "whole country" is watching the IOPC and said the family just needed justice.

"Yesterday we went to see Chris' body and it was hard," he said.

A protest also took place in Brighton on Saturday
A protest also took place in Brighton on Saturday.

"And I feel like that's the part that nobody sees apart from the family.

"Nobody sees the devastation that the actions of one person has put this family through.

"I hope everyone can just pray for his parents because it was really hard for them... they need to see justice.

"That's what they want right now.

"And I think nothing will give them that sense of closure apart from justice being served."

The officer involved in Mr Kaba's shooting has been suspended while the IOPC investigates.

The police watchdog says it will consider whether "race influenced any actions" taken by officers.

A coroner's inquest into the death is due to open on 4 October.

