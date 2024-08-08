Christian Horner cleared of controlling behaviour and will remain Red Bull team principal after appeal dismissed

Christian Horner will remain Red Bull team principal. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Christian Horner has been cleared to remain as Red Bull team principal after an appeal against him was dismissed.

Horner was accused of controlling behaviour by a female member of staff at the British-based Formula One team earlier this year.

The 50-year-old, who has always denied the claims, was exonerated by the racing team's parent company Red Bull GmbH on the eve of the opening race in Bahrain in March.

Horner's complainant, who was then suspended on full pay, lodged a formal appeal against Red Bull's decision.

However, Red Bull said on Thursday that the appeal, which was carried out by an independent KC, has been thrown out.

Red Bull added that its "internal process has concluded".

Christian Horner at the Belgian Grand Prix. Picture: Getty

A statement from Red Bull GmbH said: "Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. "That complaint was dealt with through the company's grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.

"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC.

"All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld. The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time. Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards."