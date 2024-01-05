Speed Racer actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

By Jenny Medlicott

German actor Christian Oliver, known for his roles in Speed Racer and Valkyrie, has died in a plane crash.

The actor, real name Christian Klepser, 51, was killed along with his two daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12.

Oliver had left Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and was on his way to St Lucia on Thursday.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” investigators said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, police said.

The plane’s owner and pilot, Robert Sachs, was also killed in the crash.

Nearby fishermen and divers went to the area of the crash to help the Coast Guard in their search for the four victims.

Police said: "The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated."

Oliver featured in several films throughout his career, including the 2008 film Speed Racer, and the 2006 World War Two movie The Good German, which he appeared in alongside George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

The German actor also played Swiss transfer student Brian Keller in the 90s series ‘Saved by the Bell: New Class’.