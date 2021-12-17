Christmas getaway set to be busiest in five years – despite Omicron

17 December 2021, 00:01

The Omicron variant will not deter motorists from travelling this Christmas, research has suggested.
By James Morris

This year's festive getaway could be the busiest on UK roads in five years – even as the Omicron Covid variant rips through the population.

An estimated 27 million leisure trips will be made by car between today and Christmas Eve, RAC research suggested.

Daily journeys will reach an estimated peak of 5.3 million on Christmas Eve, the firm predicted.

And only 10% of drivers do not plan to travel by car over the festive period because of the virus, according to the survey of 1,400 motorists who were questioned between 9 and 14 December.

On Wednesday, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty issued a plea for people to cut back on social events and 'prioritise' who they spend time with ahead of Christmas due to the threat from Omicron.

On Thursday, another UK record number of Covid infections in a single day – 88,376 – was recorded.

Many people were unable to spend Christmas with loved ones last year due to pandemic restrictions.

Read more: 'He'd be here if he'd had his jabs': Stepson of 'first UK Omicron victim' speaks to LBC

Read more: Omicron's R number 'could be high as five' - but peak could be short, Chris Whitty says

And RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Despite the increasing prevalence of the Omicron Covid variant, our research shows that the vast majority of drivers are still determined to do Christmas properly this year – in sharp contrast to 12 months ago.

"We're expecting the biggest Christmas getaway for five years, including a frantic festive Friday on Christmas Eve.

"But with overall traffic volumes in the run-up to the big day set to be down slightly on normal given the current work-from-home guidance, there's reason to hope there won't be too many queues as millions get away to see friends and family."

