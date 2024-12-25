Breaking News

Christmas Day horror as four injured after car drives into pedestrians on Shaftesbury Avenue

By Henry Moore

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were injured after a car drove onto the pavement in central London in the early hours of Christmas morning.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pedestrians were hit by a car in London's West End in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 00.45am on Wednesday following reports of a collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue in Covent Garden.

Four pedestrians were taken to hospital with one remaining in a life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said they believed the suspect was "involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement".

They added that it had "been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related". Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "Officers responded quickly to this report, working closely with City of London Police to arrest a man within minutes.

"Detectives are quickly progressing inquiries as part of this investigation.

"It's believed that the suspect was involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement.

"Several scenes remain in place at the location today.

"This has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 233 of December 25.