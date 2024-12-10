Christmas dinner price shoots up far more than inflation this year - with one ingredient driving up cost the most

10 December 2024, 11:24

The price of Christmas dinner has risen above inflation this year
The price of Christmas dinner has risen above inflation this year. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The cost of a Christmas dinner has soared this year, well ahead of inflation, experts have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A traditional festive meal for four costs £32.57 on average, a 6.5% rise on £30.58 last year, according to analysts Kantar.

The increase is significantly higher than overall grocery inflation of 2.6%, which is up again on November's 2.3%.

The price of potatoes rose the most, going up 16.2% to £1.65 on average, Kantar found.

The cost of cauliflower has gone up 14.6% while parsnips rose 12.7% in price.

A turkey - one of the most expensive items in the basket - rose by 8.5%.

Read more: Gran who charges her family for Christmas dinner raises prices this year

Read more: Christmas dinner at risk amid warnings of broccoli and Cauliflower shortages and 'smaller sprouts'

Christmas dinner has risen in price
Christmas dinner has risen in price. Picture: Alamy

The only item not to increase in price was sparkling wine.

Despite the rising prices, sales across the supermarkets are expected to exceed £13 billion over the four weeks of December for the first time ever.

Sales of assorted sweet biscuits and biscuits for cheese both doubled in November compared with the month before, while 8% of shoppers bought a Christmas pudding.

The proportion of spending on premium own-label products reached 5% over the latest four weeks, and is expected to climb to almost 7% in December, Kantar said.

Watch the John Lewis Christmas Ad 2024

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: "Monday December 23 is likely to be the single busiest day for the supermarkets this year, although there are clear signs that shoppers are already stocking up their cupboards.

"Many of us take the chance to treat ourselves at this time of year and retailers are rolling out seasonal product lines to help us celebrate in style."

Meanwhile, sales on promotion reached 30% in November, the highest since Christmas last year and driven by deals accessed through supermarket loyalty cards, as shoppers traded up to festive treats including Champagne, wine and spirits.

Britain's largest grocer Tesco achieved its highest market share since December 2017 to reach 28.1%, up from 27.4% in 2023, as its sales grew by 5.2% in the 12 weeks to December.

Sainsbury's share increased by 0.3 percentage points to 15.9%, and spending through its tills was 4.7% higher than last year.

Adjoa Andoh stars in Boots 2024 Christmas ad

Mr McKevitt added: "The number of different retailers we visit in the run up to Christmas is higher than at other times during the year, including wider high street brands like M&S.

"Just under one in three households, at 32%, bought food, drink and other groceries to have at home from M&S during the 12 weeks to December 1 and looking at grocery sales alone, spending at M&S rose by 10.4%."

Lidl was the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar grocer, with sales up by 6.6%, while spending at Morrisons rose by 2% to reach 8.6% of the market.

Waitrose grew slightly ahead of the market, with spending increasing by 2.6% to maintain a 4.4% share, and spending at Aldi grew by 2.1% to give the discounter 10.3% of the market.

Co-op claimed 5.5% of the market and Asda has a 12.3% share.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has undergone emergency surgery

Brazilian president Lula in intensive care after emergency brain surgery

Breaking
Sir Mark Rowley has warned of 'eye watering' Met police cuts. The force has spent more than £40m policing pro-Palestine protests

‘One step behind’ crime bosses: Met fury as force to cut 2,300 police due to £450m budget black hole

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses with Billionaire Nick Candy as he announced as the party treasurer

Property tycoon Nick Candy announces he’s giving Reform UK '7 figures' after becoming party treasurer

Netanyahu

Netanyahu vows to refute ‘absurd’ corruption charges

c

Bashar Al Assad’s in-laws ‘flew to Moscow 10 days ago’ to join daughter as couple seek asylum in Russia, claim neighbours
Nash Clyne was killed in Acton over the weekend

Suspect, 50, charged with murder after man killed in mass brawl outside Acton barber shop, with 'shots heard'

Kim Yong Hyun making a speech

Prosecutors seek arrest of defence minister over imposition of martial law

'Our wombs are owned by Westminister': Myleene Klass hits out at government for neglecting women going through baby loss

'Our wombs are owned by Westminster': Myleene Klass hits out at government for neglecting women experiencing baby loss

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)

Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare boss held without bail

Anthony Marks

Woman, 18, charged with murder of homeless man sheltering in bin shed near King's Cross

A protester wearing a Netanyahu mask outside his trial in Tel Aviv

Netanyahu gives evidence for first time in corruption trial

Luigi Mangione has been charged with the murder of a health insurance CEO

Healthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione ‘went crazy after surgery’ and called insurers 'parasites’ in manifesto

Israeli soldiers standing next to an armoured vehicle

Israel launches airstrikes across Syria as troops seize more territory

Israel Netanyahu’s Trial Explainer

Israel’s Netanyahu is set to give evidence in long-running corruption trial

Hildale, Utah, with mountains in the background

Cult leader who claimed underage girls among his ‘wives’ jailed for 50 years

Abbie's husband Karl Sundgren posted tributes to her online

'Baby Abbie’ who was snatched from hospital as a newborn in 1994 dies aged just 30

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

Murdered schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, posted Snapchat moments before being stabbed to death in 'row over teddy bear’
Jorge Ortega

'Just hours from going home to his wife': Tribute to 'devoted' rail worker killed at station as fundraiser launched
A man holding up two nooses in Saydnaya prison

Thousands flock to Assad regime prison in search for missing loved ones

Five former Health Secretaries call for memorial to tens of thousands of stillborn babies buried in unmarked mass graves.

Five former Health Secretaries call for memorial to tens of thousands of stillborn babies buried in unmarked mass graves
The family of Luigi Mangione say they are "shocked and devastated"

Family of Luigi Mangione break silence after 26-year-old charged with murder of health insurance boss
Protests against the arrests of the suspected PKK members

Six people charged in London terror probe linked to banned PKK after 'extensive police investigation'
New promo image shows Stacey, Nessa, Gwen, Bryn and Gavin heading to Essex in the Picasso

Gavin And Stacey star says Christmas special will be 'nothing short of a masterpiece' - as new photos released
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu to take stand in corruption trial

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Rupert Murdoch loses bid to give eldest son control of media empire in Succession-style legal battle
Luigi Mangione has been charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson

Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione, 26, charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News