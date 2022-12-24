Millions of people braced for disruption getting home on Christmas Eve, amid traffic, strikes and bad weather

24 December 2022

Widespread traffic disruption is expected on Christmas Eve
Widespread traffic disruption is expected on Christmas Eve. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Millions of people are set to face difficult journeys home for Christmas Eve because of severe road traffic and strikes cutting back train services.

The AA predicted that nearly 17 million cars will be on UK roads on Saturday, which may lead to long traffic jams on major routes - and more pressure will be added by striking railway workers.

The industrial action held by thousands of members of the RMT union (RMT) at Network Rail, which runs the railways themselves, means trains will stop running early on Saturday, and some routes will have no services all day.

Read more: Fresh wave of strike action set to cause Christmas travel chaos - will the train and flight disruption affect you?

The RAC and Inrix, which analyses transport trends, said the worst Christmas Eve traffic on major roads will be between midday and 1pm.

Traffic was congested on Friday as millions tried to get away for Christmas
Traffic was congested on Friday as millions tried to get away for Christmas. Picture: Getty

The companies said part of the M6 southbound from junction 27 (Chorley, Lancashire) to junction 13 (Stafford, Staffordshire) was the most likely location for long queues.

It comes after many drivers battled a band of heavy rain on Friday which moved north from southern England and Wales to southern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Read more: Air passengers braced for festive flight chaos, with Border Force agents latest to go on strike

National Highways, many of whose workers are also on strike over a pay dispute, said a ten-mile queue built up due to the M25 being closed from junction 11 (Woking, Surrey) to junction 12 (the M3) while standing water was cleared.

Heavy traffic stretched for three miles on the M20 as the westbound section of junction 4 (Leybourne, Kent) was closed after a serious crash on Thursday.

An earlier photo of traffic on the M1 motorway in Hertfordshire
An earlier photo of traffic on the M1 motorway in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty

The AA reported "severe congestion" on several motorway stretches on Friday, including the north and west sections of the M25, the M1 around Luton, Bedfordshire, the M4 and M5 near Bristol, the M5 north of Birmingham, the M60 west of Manchester and the M8 near Glasgow.

AA president Edmund King said: "We're expecting Christmas Day to be quieter with shorter local journeys.

"On Boxing Day traffic will pick up again with approximately 15 million trips as people head out to see friends and family."

Network Rail said trains will stop running at around 3pm on Christmas Eve.

The early closure means the last departures on some long-distance routes will be before 1pm.

RMT members are on strike
RMT members working for Network Rail are on strike. Picture: Getty

Examples of last train times include 10.45am for Leeds to London, 11am for London to Edinburgh and 12.48pm for London to Manchester.

East Midlands Railway will only run an "extremely limited service" between London St Pancras and Corby, with no trains on routes such as London St Pancras-Sheffield and London St Pancras-Nottingham.

No South Western Railway trains will run on several routes to and from London Waterloo, including Reading, Twickenham and Dorking.

Chiltern Railways will not operate any trains to or from Oxford, or north of Banbury. No trains operate on Britain's railways on Christmas Day.

Border Force workers are on strike
Border Force workers are also on strike. Picture: Getty

The normal limited Boxing Day schedule has been scrapped due to the strike, while services will start later than usual on December 27.

Christmas is a key period for maintenance work on the railways. Network Rail planned a £120 million programme of more than 300 projects over the festive period this year. It said "around 85%" of this work will still go ahead despite the RMT action.

Meanwhile Border Force strikes continue at six UK airports but there was minimal disruption on the first day of the walkout on Friday as armed forces personnel were deployed to check passports.

