Christmas getaway and ‘severe’ weather combine for ‘perfect storm’ of festive travel chaos

A 'perfect storm' of travel chaos has hit the UK this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Millions were met with travel disruption this weekend as a “perfect storm” of bad weather and the busiest Christmas getaway period in years combined.

The Met Office said yellow warnings for wind, which came into force at 7am on Saturday, are expected to remain in place until 9pm on Sunday, leading dozens of flights and train journeys to be cancelled.

Warnings remain in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and in England the warnings cover the North East, North West, South West and West Midlands as well as Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Hampshire.

Heathrow Airport axed 33 flights on Saturday and another 58 today as the Met Office warned of "severe winds" ahead of Christmas.

Father Christmas waits at T5 Heathrow Airport, London. Picture: Alamy

More than 200 flights were delayed, with disruption likely to continue throughout Sunday.

A spokesperson for the airline said: "Due to adverse weather this weekend, restrictions have been put on the number of flights able to take off and land at Heathrow and therefore we've had to make a small number of cancellations.

"We're offering free flight changes for those customers booked on short-haul services who don't wish to travel this weekend, and we will be offering rebooking and refund options as always to those whose journeys are disrupted as a result of the restrictions.

"While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned, our teams are working hard to help those who have been affected get their travel plans back on track at this important time of year."

P&O Ferries said journeys between Larne and Cairnryan have been cancelled until at least 8pm on Sunday.

Congestion On The M5 Motorway. Picture: Getty

It comes amid warnings of a "perfect storm" created by bad weather and congestion on the roads.

The AA predicted 21.3 million drivers will hit the road on Sunday while 22.7 million had been expected on Saturday, slightly fewer than the 23.7 million on Friday which was expected to be the busiest day on the roads since the group's records began in 2010.

A spokesperson said "if the congestion wasn't enough of a headache, the inclement weather could create the perfect storm".

High winds batter much of the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy

"We advise those heading out to allow extra time to travel and increase the distance between themselves and other road users."

The RAC estimated seven million leisure trips would be made on major roads during the weekend, which excludes everyday traffic.

It predicted that congestion hotspots will be on both directions of the M1 to Gatwick via the M25 and the M23; Liverpool to Chester on the M53; Oxford to the south coast via the A34 and the M3; the M25 to the south coast along the M3; and at the Taunton to Almondsbury Interchange in Bristol heading down the M5.